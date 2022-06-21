7 toughest cuts from our latest Saints roster projection

It’s a good time to take stock of the New Orleans Saints’ roster, with minicamp behind us and a monthlong wait until training camp kicks off in late July. We’ve seen all of the big moves in free agency and the 2022 NFL draft. Anything else is going to be minor tweaks and touchups. We have a good idea of what the starting lineup will look like. We explored it all in our 53-man roster projection, which you can find here broken down by position groups.

There were other tough decisions that ultimately didn’t materialize into anything — is Zack Baun finally ready to get on the field with the rest of the defense? — but for the most part we got down to the final ten or twelve roster cuts without much debate. In the end, though, we put together a squad that looks formidable. Here are the seven toughest cuts from that process:

WR Tre'Quan Smith

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Smith has been through a lot in his four years with the Saints, enduring a series of injuries and instability under center, and he returned on a two-year deal after testing free agency. But not much of that contract is guaranteed, and the Saints would take his $1.1 million salary off the books this season if he doesn’t make it through roster cuts. And with so many other receivers who appear to add more to the passing game than Smith does, we ended up letting him go. He needs to show great chemistry with Jameis Winston and some downfield playmaking ability to hang around.

S Justin Evans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is easy to root for. He’s overcome a sequence of foot and ankle injuries to return to the NFL in this extended look with the Saints, and he’s moving well in drills while showcasing the aggression that defined the earlier years of his pro career. But it’s a tough numbers game at safety; Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye are at the top, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams are listed at safety while covering a few other positions, and All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray is in the mix along with second-year pro Bryce Thompson. Evans’ path to a roster spot is difficult. He needs to outwork Thompson, veteran free agent pickup Daniel Sorensen, and hungry undrafted rookie Smoke Monday for that last spot.

RB Abram Smith

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is another young player with a shot at making the team, but he’s facing an uphill battle. It doesn’t help his odds that the Saints rarely carry more than four running backs (not including the fullback) at a time, and three of those spots are secure with Alvin Kamara (pending suspension, obviously), Mark Ingram II, and Dwayne Washington, one of their top special teams players. Abram needs to set himself apart from Tony Jones Jr. and Devine Ozigbo to earn that last spot, and he hasn’t done it just yet. Training camp will bring more opportunities for him.

TE Lucas Krull

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Krull is one of several undrafted rookies in the mix for a roster spot, and he’s already drawn some attention in summer practices for making clean catches. It’s going to take more than that for him to make the team, though, and the Saints have other pass-catching tight ends with more experience in their offense. He’ll need to show out in blocking drills during training camp and maybe chip in on special teams to build his case. Right now, Nick Vannett, Adam Trautman, and Taysom Hill are all safer bets to make the roster.

TE Juwan Johnson

Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP

Here’s another player with a lot to prove. Johnson’s receiving skills have been impressive despite the small sample size (he caught 13 receptions last year, converting 12 first downs), but the question is whether he can maintain that on a heavier workload and become an asset on running plays, too. He’s gotten his weight up to help out there. When training camp starts he’ll have an opportunity to show whether he’s improved and try to convince the team to roster four tight ends instead of the usual three.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

If another new addition is going to make the cut at receiver, it should be Shaheed. He’s the closest thing the Saints have found to Deonte Harty coming out of college as an undersized speedster with record-setting skills returning punts and kickoffs. We just haven’t get a great look at those abilities in summer workouts — yet. Shaheed needs to turn up the heat in training camp. If he’s looking more pedestrian than impressive by August, the Saints probably will go in another direction.

DT Albert Huggins

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Huggins gave the Saints some productive snaps in 2021, but he could be displaced by some new additions the team brought in through the draft and free agency. He’s one of several familiar names whose roster spots are in jeopardy. It doesn’t help his case that the Saints whittled down his workload after David Onyemata returned to the lineup, suggesting he may be starting out at a disadvantage this summer. Let’s see if he bounces back.

