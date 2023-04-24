7 top-50 prospects have player comps with former Cardinals

As NFL teams prepare for every NFL draft, they evaluate prospects and make player comparisons based on physical traits and also style of play.

The 2023 NFL draft begins this Thursday night and we will find out where prospects will land.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gave player comparisons for the top 50 players in the draft class.

Seven of them comp with former Arizona Cardinals players.

Check them out below.

2. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud: Sam Bradford

One would hope that Stroud is not like the Arizona version of Bradford, who appeared in only four games in 2018, getting benched in favor of rookie Josh Rosen.

7. Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

DRC was drafted in the first round by the Cardinals in 2008. He had a 12-year NFL career and was pretty good for a good stretch of it. He is long and athletic like Gonzalez, although a bit leaner.

16. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson: Darnell Dockett

Dockett was drafted by the Cardinals and played 10 years, making the Pro Bowl three times. He was an absolute stud for much of his career from the defensive interior.

22. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia: Haason Reddick

Reddick was drafted 13th overall by the Cardinals in 2017 and became a stud. However, his first three seasons were wasted by trying to play off-ball linebacker. His size did not match an edge defender but became one of the league’s most prolific pass rushers over the last three seasons.

40. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida: Mike Iupati

Iupati played four seasons for the Cardinals, making the Pro Bowl once, from 2015-2018.

41. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa: Karlos Dansby

Dansby had perhaps the most productive career we have ever seen without being selected to the Pro Bowl. He was drafted by the Cardinals, played six seasons for them and then returned for two other one-season stints.

43. DJ Turner, CB, Michigan: Johnathan Joseph

Cardinals fans did not get to see the super athletic version of Joseph. He played four games for Arizona in 2020, the final year of his 15-year career.

