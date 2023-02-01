7-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady announces he's 'retiring for good'

Tom Brady says he's retiring again. And this time it's for real.

Brady posted a video to social media Wednesday morning announcing his retirement for the second time. He retired after the 2021 season but reversed course a month later. Wednesday, he said he was done for good.

"Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good,” Brady said.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady leaves football with the most Super Bowls of any player in NFL history and will be a surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame member. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and QB wins in both the regular season and postseason. Brady’s teams went to 10 Super Bowls and won seven of them.

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL," commissioner Roger Goodell said after Brady retired in 2022. "An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. ... It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL."

Brady, 45, announced his second retirement exactly a year after he said he was retiring following the 2021 season. The first retirement came after his Buccaneers lost to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. This retirement comes after the Bucs lost a round earlier in the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys.

After retiring on Feb. 1, 2022, Brady said he was coming back to the Buccaneers in early March for a 23rd season. That return to football wasn’t a smooth one both on and off the field. Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen confirmed their divorce in late October amid months of reports about their relationship following Brady’s decision to continue playing.

The Buccaneers also had their worst season with Brady at quarterback. While Tampa Bay won the NFC South, it did so with an 8-9 record and an offense that didn’t look in sync for much of the season. The team’s running game was virtually non-existent for much of the season as Brady threw a league-high 733 passes.

No other QB threw more than 700 passes in 2022 or had more than Brady’s 490 completions. He finished third in passing yards behind likely MVP Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. But the Bucs averaged just over 18 points per game in 2022 — just seven teams had fewer points per game.