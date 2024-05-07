7-Time All-Star suggests Warriors target Donovan Mitchell

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active during the offseason. They failed to make the playoffs this year after an inconsistent season. Steve Kerr’s roster could look considerably different by the time the new season gets underway later this year.

According to Tracy McGrady, the Warriors should explore potentially adding Donovan Mitchell to their roster. The seven-time All-Star believes Mitchell could be the missing piece to Golden State’s roster that would potentially help put the franchise back in contention for a championship. Mitchell will be entering the final year of his current contract next season and could be available if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think they need another scorer,” McGrady said. “I still believe in Klay. I still believe in Steph. Draymond had a phenomenal season, he just needs to cut off the antics. Look at somebody like Donovan Mitchell, I don’t think he’s happy in Cleveland. I think they need size. They need a big man…If you make those necessary moves, I believe they can play for a championship.”

Mitchell is currently gearing up for a second-round series against the Boston Celtics. He has been the Cavaliers’ best player throughout the season and the opening round of the playoffs. He would give the Warriors another go-to scorer during games and in the clutch.

The Warriors have the young talent and trade assets to produce an enticing package for the Cavaliers. Of course, a trade like this would only materialize if Cleveland was at risk of losing their star player for nothing at the end of next season.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire