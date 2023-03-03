7 tight ends for Rams to watch at NFL combine

Tyler Higbee has been the Rams’ primary tight end for the last two seasons after Gerald Everett left in free agency, handling the bulk of the snaps at that position as the only consistent contributor.

Higbee has seemingly lost a step as a receiver, so it could be time for the Rams to bring in some youthful reinforcements. Fortunately, the incoming draft class is rich with tight end talent from top to bottom.

Here are seven tight ends the Rams should watch at the combine this week.

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is a massive tight end who’s listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. However, he moves well for a player that size and he obviously brings some serious power as a blocker when lined up next to the tackle. Washington won’t necessarily be a dangerous receiving threat down the field but as a traditional tight end who can block, move the chains and box out defenders in the red zone, he could be a Day 2 pick. His performance in the combine should only help his stock, too.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Musgrave dealt with injuries in college and never had more than 310 yards in a season at Oregon State, but his best football is still ahead of him. He’s going to open some eyes with his 40-yard dash run because he has legitimate speed for a 6-foot-6 tight end, and he should look very comfortable in on-field drills, too. Musgrave would be a great addition to the Rams offense if he’s there at No. 36 overall.

Payne Durham, Purdue

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Durham is 6-5 and 258 pounds and can both block and split out wide as a pass catcher, bringing a large catch radius to the offense. He’s not going to run as fast as some of the other tight ends at the combine this week, but he’s a do-it-all player who is likely to go at some point on Day 3 of the draft. And while he may not be a burner, he can still move and get open down the field, as he did during Senior Bowl practices.

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

By the end of his combine workout, Kuntz will have a lot of people talking about his combination of size and speed. He’s 6-foot-8 and has been clocked at 4.57 in the 40-yard dash, according to The Athletic. He also has a 40-inch vertical, which isn’t something you expect to see from someone his size. That being said, Kuntz is a raw prospect, especially as a receiver, but he did have 692 yards in 2021 at ODU.

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Whyle was consistent for the Bearcats, recording between 326 and 353 yards in each of the last three seasons, scoring 15 touchdowns in that span. At 6-foot-6, he has a wide catch radius and impressive leaping ability, which everyone will get a better sense of during workouts at the combine. Whyle would be a great option for the Rams on Day 3 of the draft, adding a receiving threat to the middle part of the field to complement Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

LaPorta was an important part of the Iowa offense the last two seasons, recording 657 yards and 670 yards with four total touchdowns. He has a slightly smaller frame at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, but he has the skill set to block when attached to the formation or split out as a receiver. He’s just not going to break away from defenders that often and he could have some trouble separating against man coverage.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Schoonmaker caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns last season at Michigan and could be a Day 3 option for the Rams. He’s 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, but his testing on the field at the combine will give us a better idea of his overall athleticism and speed, which wasn’t always apparent during his time with the Wolverines. He still has plenty of upside as a receiver, though, as well as a high floor as a blocker.

