7 tight ends the Jets could target in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

New York received next to nothing out of its tight end room last season and is in desperate need of an upgrade at the position. Going after a tight end in the draft is a viable option for the Jets, but there are plenty of intriguing players at the position set to hit the open market in March.

Here are seven tight ends Douglas could have his eyes on once free agency begins.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz was one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets in 2021, catching 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in a Cowboys offense that has numerous mouths that need to be fed. Dallas will likely try to keep Schultz, but he’ll be the top tight end in this year’s free agent class if he makes it to the open market. The Jets should be all over him if they are more intent on making a big-time move at tight end in free agency than they are in the draft.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is one of the most athletic tight ends in the NFL and the Jets have witnessed what he can do firsthand since the Dolphins drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. The New Jersey native caught 73 passes for 780 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. The Jets should have an interest in bringing him home this offseason.

Gerald Everett

Everett broke out of Tyler Higbee’s shadow with the Rams and posted a career year with the Seahawks in 2021. The 27-year-old hauled in a career-high 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns despite not being a focal point of Seattle’s passing attack. Everett is athletic and refined as a route runner. He wouldn’t command too lucrative of a contract and there’s a good chance he winds up on the Jets’ radar once free agency begins.

Zach Ertz

Ertz proved that he can still get the job done after the Eagles traded him to the Cardinals before the trade deadline this past fall. The 31-year-old finished 2021 with 73 receptions 763 yards and five touchdowns, quickly developing strong chemistry with Kyler Murray. Ertz was a safety blanket for Arizona’s young quarterback. The Jets might want to bring him in to work with Zach Wilson in a similar capacity.

Tyler Conklin

Conklin took over as the Vikings’ starting tight end after a season-ending injury to Irv Smith Jr. and finished 2021 with 61 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns. Conklin isn’t the most explosive tight end out there, but he has good hands and can use his size to his advantage in the red zone. He’s also a good blocker, which adds to his value in Mike LaFleur’s offense. The 26-year-old would by no means be a bad addition to New York’s roster.

C.J. Uzomah

Uzomah broke out in 2021 after missing all but two games in 2020 due to injury. The 6-foot-6 tight end caught a career-high 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns while working as one of Joe Burrow’s favorite red-zone targets. Uzomah won’t blow anyone away with his receiving ability, but he would be a major upgrade over what the Jets currently have at tight end.

David Njoku

Njoku has struggled to stand out in the Browns’ passing attack since his breakout 2018 season. Injuries have contributed to some of Njoku’s woes, but Baker Mayfield hasn’t been all that consistent in targeting him despite his obvious talent at tight end. Njkou caught 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. It wouldn’t be a bad gamble for the Jets if they took a chance on the 25-year-old to see what he could do in more of a featured role.

