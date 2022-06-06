7 things to watch for during Vikings minicamp

With organized team activities in the rearview, things will kick up a notch this week with the Minnesota Vikings starting minicamp on Tuesday.

This will be the week for appetite whetting before the team heads on break until training camp later in the summer.

There’s a genuine fascination with the way things are coming together under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Kris Boyd recently talked about it being a more “chill” and “relaxed” atmosphere than it was when Mike Zimmer was coaching. It’ll be interesting to see how that actually translates on the football field in more competitive practices.

There are also several key positions up for grabs heading into the 2022 season. This will be another week for the team to sort through those competitions before things really take off in training camp.

Here are seven things to watch for this week.

Kellen Mond's progress

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The sudden praise surrounding backup quarterback Kellen Mond has been one of the most interesting headlines throughout the early practices.

Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seemed flat-out disinterested in developing Mond in his rookie season, despite the team spending a third-round draft pick on him in 2021.

But things have obviously changed with O’Connell taking over. When asked about Mond during a recent press conference, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips had some truly positive things to say about the former Texas A&M starting quarterback.

“Kellen is very sharp. He has really picked up the offense very well,” said Phillips. “I don’t know if you guys have seen him out here every day working with [assistant quarterbacks coach] Jerrod Johnson—extra drill work, really working on his fundamentals.

“He’s done a really nice job getting up to speed with our offense, our terminology. He’s calling the plays really well in the huddle, and his eyes are in the right place.”

Could Mond actually work his way into the No. 2 backup spot behind Kirk Cousins? That should be the hope for the Vikings when it comes to the development of their 22-year-old quarterback.

Story continues

The lead backup battle between Mond and longtime veteran Sean Mannion could really start heating up this week.

Battle on the offensive front rages on

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Who is going to start at right guard for the Vikings—Chris Reed, Oli Udoh, Ed Ingram or Jesse Davis?

The battle seems to be predominantly raging on between Reed and Davis with an outside chance of Ingram working his way into the spot at some point.

There clearly needs to be some improvements on the interior portion of the offensive front, particularly at the right guard position. Garrett Bradbury also needs to show a sense of urgency to get better at center.

The team already passed on picking up his fifth-year option, and they could ultimately decide to move in a different direction after the season if he continues to struggle.

Versatility at running back

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Good luck finding a more versatile offensive backfield than the Vikings have with Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler.

I’ll go ahead and throw fullback C.J. Ham in there as well since he rarely gets the respect he deserves.

But the running back room as a whole is full of players that can seemingly do it all. They have speed, power and the flexibility to work into an offense as both runners and receivers.

O’Connell loves using multiple backs on the field at the same time and exploiting mismatches with the passing attack. He’s going to feel like a kid in a candy store with the ridiculous amount of talent he has at running back in Minnesota as opposed to Los Angeles.

Opportunity knocking at receiver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ihmir Smith-Marsette going down with a “lower leg” injury opens the door for someone else on the roster to step up at receiver.

The second-year wideout is expected to miss all of minicamp with the hope of returning later in the summer for training camp.

K.J. Osborn’s availability is also a bit iffy after suffering an undisclosed injury. Per The Athletic’s Chad Graff, O’Connell said the injury to the expected No. 3 receiver on the depth chart was “nothing serious.”

This is as good as any opportunity for a multiple-year veteran player like Bisi Johnson to show he’s finally ready to take on an expanded role in the offense. Perhaps even a speedster like rookie sixth-round draft pick Jalen Nailor will take that next step immediately.

There’s no questioning the fact that opportunity is knocking in Minnesota at receiver.

Can Greg Joseph hold off Gabe Brkic?

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Gabe Brkic isn’t just another camp body hoping to stick around for backup duties. It’s all-or-nothing for the former Oklahoma Sooner kicker. He’s here to take Greg Joseph’s job as the starting kicker for the Vikings.

How will Joseph respond to the challenge?

It’ll be one of the more interesting battles throughout minicamp and into training camp. Something to keep in mind is the fact that none of the $2.4 million from Joseph’s signed restricted free agent tender is guaranteed.

“There will be a full-on kicker competition and punter competition,” Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels told media members at a press conference. “That’s why we brought in guys like Gabe Brkic and Ryan Wright is to really push those veterans that we have.”

Brkic, who has a tendency of coming up big in clutch situations, could push Joseph to the edge in this competition.

Defensive improvements

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, the Vikings must be tired of hearing people talk about how bad they are defensively.

So first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah dove head-first in trying to rectify the issues by going out and getting another elite pass rusher in Za’Darius Smith and reliable veteran slot corner in Chandon Sullivan.

He also went heavy on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 NFL draft, including selecting former Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the No. 32 overall pick of the first round.

How will those changes pan out on the actual football field?

There will be no shortage of tests with O’Connell leading an offense with elite weapons at every skilled position.

Kevin O'Connell's offense in real time

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offense has the potential to take flight in ways we haven’t seen in years under O’Connell.

They have the right talent and coaching staff to legitimately have one of the most prolific offenses in the entire league in 2022. There really are no excuses for them not to be a top-10 offense or better.

Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has already seen glimpses of what it could be.

“One of the great things is the offense we get to see every day. Our offense has cutting edge schemes and formations. And that helps us get better. What Kevin and Wes has put together, it can only help us get better,” said Donatell.

It’s fun talking about the possibilities of O’Connell’s brain being matched with the likes of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Irv Smith Jr. An argument could be made that the Vikings’ skilled group is more talented than the one O’Connell had with the Rams.

Imagine what he could do with the unit with full control.

1

1