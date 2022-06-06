7 things to watch for during Giants minicamp

The New York Giants will conduct their mandatory three-day minicamp this week at their facility in East Rutherford. There’s a ton of speculation heading into this season and it’s almost impossible to list all of the things we’ll be looking for.

With that having been said, here’s a list of seven things (of many) Giants fans should be keeping an eye on.

Atmosphere

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Daboll has been waiting for a bite at the head coaching apple for some time now and here’s his big chance. He already has connected solidly with his players and this team promises to be more cohesive than in years past.

The attitude is fresh as is the approach. Whether it equates to more wins in the standings remains to be seen.

Don’t expect anyone to running laps as a penance for miscues this summer.

Offensive line

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Joe Schoen has put some work in trying to pick up the broken pieces left behind by his predecessor, Dave Gettleman. That is evident in all the changes he’s made to the offensive line.

The Giants have invested heavily in the line this offseason and now we’ll get our first glimpse to see what Schoen’s efforts have yielded.

Most eyes will obviously be on rookie right tackle Evan Neal, who has been “dominant” during OTAs.

Daniel Jones

Elsa/Getty Images

The Giants’ offensive success hinges on the fourth-year quarterback. If Daniel Jones can become more dynamic while cleaning up his sloppiness, the Giants could be in business.

This week, we’ll see how much of an influence Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney have had on Jones thus far. This group has worked with the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in recent years and all believe Jones possesses the goods to become a franchise player.

Injuries

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The two things that equal success in this league — a pass rush and pass protection — are being scrutinized by the Giants this offseason.

Unfortunately, two players they hope will upgrade their efforts on both fronts — rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and left tackle Andrew Thomas — are both dealing with injuries and may not participate in drills this week.

Thomas is recovering from offseason ankle surgery while Thibodeaux’s injury is still unknown.

Saquon Barkley

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Giants couldn’t deal Saquon Barkley this offseason, so he’s back and they’re hoping they can get something more out of him than they have the past three seasons.

Barkley appears to be fully healthy and poised to play a prominent role this year, especially in the passing game.

Wide receivers

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants know that Sterling Shepard will not be available (perhaps until mid-season) so there’s some opportunities to be had here in camp. Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay have to begin to produce consistently and everyone is wondering what second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson can bring to the offense.

It’s also time for Darius Slayton to regain his form and fight for that third WR role.

The secondary

Elsa/Getty Images

Three quarters of last year’s starting defensive backfield — Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers and James Bradberry — are on other NFL rosters this season. That means they’ll be relying on veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, emerging star safety (Xavier McKinney) and everyman Julian Love to lad the charge.

They’ve got a lot of interesting players in the mix, though, such as cornerbacks Aaron Robinson, rookie Cor’Dale Flott and safety Dane Belton, among a slew of other undrafted free agents and veteran additions.

