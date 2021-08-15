7 things to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Patriots

As the Eagles look towards their second preseason game of the summer, the intensity and talent level is set to ramp up with the New England Patriots coming to town.

The shortened preseason schedule has allowed for more joint practice sessions and when the Eagles host the Patriots for joint practices at the NovaCare Complex this week, they’ll be several interesting subplots and storylines to watch.

Tempo

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

The Eagles have had quick, crisp, and efficient practices this summer, while Bill Belichick and the Patriots prefer to be meticulous about how practices go. “I think people would be shocked about how much detail goes into planning each and every practice,” Sirianni said Saturday. “And you talk about each and every practice but then you have to set the stage right at the beginning of like, ‘Hey, here’s how we practice.’ So, it’s like you start from the beginning and you just have to talk about every detail.”

Hurts progressions

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Eagles quarterback looked steady and prepared during his two series against the Steelers on Thursday night. How Hurts performance against Bill Belichick's scheme, pressure, and confusing alignments will go a long way towards finally ending any debate about his ability to lead a team.

Former Eagles returning

New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills

New England will bring two former Eagles to the NovaCare Complex with the return of Jalen Mills (CB/S) and Nelson Agholor (WR). “Knew Mills, forgot Nelson came over there, too,' Brandon Graham said. "It’ll be exciting to see them boys, talk stuff to those boys. They’re on the other team now and we’ll have a little fun with them, but of course, it’s all love.”

Eagles offensive line vs. Patriots defensive front

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks

Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, and Isaac Seumalo are all healthy, giving Philadelphia their first semblance of a healthy offensive front for the first time in over a year. It'll be interesting to see how the Birds handle the physicality presented by Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Judon, and Kyle Van Noy.

Eagles WR's vs. Patriots CBs

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Smith is listed as day-to-day and the Eagles would love to see the first-round pick matchup one-on-one with Stefon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. Even without Smith, Monday and Tuesday will provide a huge opportunity to see where Philadelphia's pass-catchers match up with the elite competition.

Eagles Linebackers vs. Patriots running backs

Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles

New England will trot out Damien Harris, James White, Brandon Bolden, Sony Michel, and J.J. Taylor at running back. How Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, and T.J. Edwards perform will go a long way towards evaluating this linebacker corp.

Mac Jones vs. Jonathan Gannon

Patriots rookie Mac Jones

Jones completed 13-of-19 passes for 87 yards while playing 33 snaps in the Patriots' 22-13 preseason win over the Washington Football Team. It'll be interesting to see how the former Alabama quarterback measures up against Jonathan Gannon's hybrid, versatile defense.

