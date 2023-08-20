7 things we learned in Vikings preseason game vs. Titans

The Minnesota Vikings had an up-and-down performance in their 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Wins aren’t that important in preseason games. What is important is evaluating players and seeing how players stack performances week after week.

Each preseason game is an opportunity to learn about the roster and see how the final 53-man roster will be constructed.

Saturday’s game told us a lot about where the Vikings currently sit. Here are the 7 things we learned.

1. Ty Chandler looks like RB2

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Kene Nwangwu missed his second-consecutive preseason game with injury and Ty Chandler looked the part once again. He was breaking tackles and earning yards after contact consistently. What was really impressive about his running was how he covered the ball with two hands on nearly every rep. He played nearly the entirety of the first half, which is a good sign for him winning the RB2 job.

2. Second team iOL is rough

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

After two games, it’s evident that the backups on the interior of the offensive line aren’t players you want playing extensively. Blake Brandel is fine, but Austin Schlottmann and Alan Ali were getting cooked with both power and quickness. It doesn’t help that Chris Reed is still on the NFI list, but if the Vikings have injuries up front, it could derail the season.

3. Special teams look really good

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NaJee Thompson has been the standout on special teams, but they have been good across the board. From the punt team to Greg Joseph, the entire unit coached by Matt Daniels looks like a strength. You don’t win a lot of games due to special teams, but you can easily lose them. This looks to be a strength of the team moving forward.

4. Lewis Cine getting reps is good

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

After only playing two defensive snaps in his rookie season, Lewis Cine needs to get reps. Not practice reps, but live game action where he can hone his instincts and get his tackling form fixed. Week over week, there is some improvement from Cine and that is a positive step for a player that was selected in the first round last year.

5. Andrew Booth Jr. is struggling

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Andrew Booth Jr. is in a similar spot to Cine. He didn’t play much in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. When he has gotten onto the field, it’s been really frustrating to watch. He is getting beat in coverage and is missing tackles in the open field. Reps are going to hopefully help some of those issues, but it’s a concern that Booth is playing this poorly.

6. There is confidence in K Greg Joseph

USA Today Sports

The Vikings waived kicker Jack Podlesny, giving the job to Greg Joseph and he rewarded them with a really good performance. It isn’t just about making the kicks, but the process in making those is important for consistency. Joseph wasn’t just making his kicks, but doing so with accuracy and hitting them down the middle is important to translate. This is a good sign for the Vikings long term.

7. Nick Mullens is a capable backup

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

We knew that Nick Mullens had started multiple games in the NFL, but the initial impressions weren’t great. Against the Titans, Mullens looked more comfortable under center. He was making more confident decisions and even throwing off platform. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 151 yards and looked like one of the best backups in the league.

