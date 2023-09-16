7 things to know about Seahawks, Lions going into Week 2 matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are visiting the Detroit Lions tomorrow in a critical game. Here are seven important things to know heading into their early Sunday matchup.

1. The all-time series history favors Seattle heavily

For one thing, the Seahawks have history on their side. In their all-time series Seattle has won 12 of 17 matchups, including five games in a row and eight of their last nine overall against the Lions. The last time they lost against Detroit was back in 2012, which was former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson’s rookie season. Their most recent meeting was early in the 2022 season in Week 3. That turned out to be a wild shootout which the Seahawks barely won, 48-45.

2. However, recent history is not

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, what’s happened recently with a team is far more important than their all-time history against a specific opponent. Specifically, this year Seattle appears to be off to yet another slow start defensively. They have also lost seven of their last 10 games going back to last season, including their embarrassing Wild Card loss to the 49ers.

3. Meanwhile, the Lions are trending up

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Meanwhile, the Lions are going the opposite direction and they have won eight of their last 10 games going back to last season. That includes their one-point upset victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last week. Detroit was at No. 10 in our league-wide power rankings going into Week 2 and Seattle is five spots lower.

4. Seattle's starting offensive tackles are both out

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Seahawks second-year starting OTs Charles Cross and Abe Lucas are both out this week. Lucas was placed on injured reserve a few days ago and Cross was ruled out by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on Friday. It sounds like it’ll be Jason Peters and Jake Curhan starting in their place, but the Seahawks have other options.

5. Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a problem

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Second-year Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was likely to have a significant impact on this game whether Cross was playing or not. Now he’ll either be facing a young and unproven backup or a veteran long-past his prime at left tackle. Hutchinson posted 9.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and 30 pressures as a rookie. This year he already has three knockdowns.

6. Beware Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The other guy that the Seahawks will have to worry about most is Detroit’s star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who’s entering his third year in the NFL. That’s usually when receivers take that next step and it looks like St. Brown is on his way. Last week he totaled six catches, 71 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City and so far he’s averaged over 1,000 receiving yards and 5.5 touchdowns per season.

7. Early games no longer a big deal for Seahawks

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On the bright side, one trend that’s turned the right way is this team’s performance in early kickoffs (10:00 a.m Seattle time). While they were a burden during the peak Legion of Boom years, it’s now no big deal. The Seahawks have won 14 of their last 17 early kickoffs.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

