7 things to know about new Rams WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams finally joined the free-agency fun on Sunday night, signing their first player who wasn’t one of their own. They agreed to a one-year deal with DeSean Jackson, giving Los Angeles the deep threat it has been seeking all offseason.

Jackson, 34, is near the end of his NFL career, but he’s giving himself a chance to chase a ring with his hometown team. And the Rams are getting a speedy receiver who complements their current pass-catchers nicely.

Here are seven things to know about Jackson.

Grew up in Los Angeles

Jackson is returning home by signing with the Rams, which is an added benefit to this deal for the veteran receiver. He grew up in Long Beach, went to Long Beach Poly and attended Cal Berkeley, spending all of his younger years on the West Coast. Jackson has been on the East Coast ever since, playing for the Eagles, Buccaneers and Washington. This will be a welcome move for Jackson, getting to once again play close to home in Southern California.

Played for Sean McVay from 2014-2016

During his stint with Washington from 2014-2016, Jackson had McVay as his offensive coordinator all three years. In 39 games played, he caught 142 passes for 2,702 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the NFL in yards per catch twice. He was an explosive player for Washington, with McVay doing an excellent job creating opportunities for him. Jackson said in 2019 that he would like the chance to play for McVay and the Rams again, which he’ll now have an opportunity to do. “Worst-case scenario, if anything, I would like to kind of end up in L.A., being a Ram,” Jackson said. “Sean McVay, you know we got some connections from when I was in D.C. But we’ll see how it plays out. Right now, got another year in Tampa, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

Leads all active players in yards per reception

No player currently in the NFL has averaged more yards per reception in their career than Jackson. He gains an average of 17.4 yards per catch, which is tied for 39th all-time and leads all active players. For comparison, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have each averaged 12.4 yards per catch in their careers. That shows the explosive potential of Jackson, hopefully gaining big chunks of yardage each time he touches the football.

Story continues

Set Pac-12 record for punt return TDs in one season

When Jackson was in college, it was still called the Pac-10. He was a prolific receiver and a dangerous return specialist, earning All-American honors as a returner. In 2006, he returned four punts for touchdowns, which set a conference record. That mark has since been tied by Dante Pettis and Cliff Harris, but Jackson was the first Pac-10 player ever to return four punts for touchdowns in a season. In his college career, Jackson returned six punts for touchdowns, which was also the conference record at the time. Pettis eclipsed him with nine career punt return touchdowns between 2014-2017, but Jackson originally held the record.

Ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash

No one is going to question Jackson’s speed. It’s his best asset and widely known by anyone who has ever watched him play a single snap of football. But to put into perspective how fast he is, he ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash at the 2008 NFL combine. That was ages ago, and he’s certainly lost a step, but Jackson is still plenty fast to blow by cornerbacks on the outside. He’s the fastest receiver on the Rams and potentially the fastest player on the roster.

Was 2nd in targeted air yards and average cushion in 2018

The last time Jackson played enough to qualify for many of Next Gen Stats’ key metrics, he ranked high in two categories. In 2018, he averaged 19.1 targeted air yards, meaning when the ball was thrown his way, it was on average 19.1 yards downfield. That ranked second in the NFL, behind only Robert Foster of the Bills. He was also given an average cushion of 7.3 yards, which was second among all receivers, coincidentally behind only Josh Reynolds (7.5). This means the cornerback lined up about 7.3 yards off the line of scrimmage when covering Jackson, a sign of the respect they had for his deep speed.

Hasn’t played a 16-game season since 2013

The obvious concern with Jackson is his durability. He played five games in 2020, three games the year before, and only 12 in 2018. So in the last three seasons, he’s played a total of 20 games. Needless to say, that’s not great. Throughout the course of his career, he’s missed time due to injuries. It hasn’t just been in recent years. He’s played a full 16-game season only twice: as a rookie in 2008 and again in 2013. That’s it. He’s played 15 games in a season four times, most recently in 2016. The Rams shouldn’t expect him to play all 16 games, and even when he does suit up, his playing time will be limited.

1

1

1

1