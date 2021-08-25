7 things to know about new Rams RB Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed a new player to their backfield on Wednesday when they agreed to trade two late-round picks to the Patriots for Sony Michel. The Rams backfield has been plagued by injuries leading up to the season, which led the front office to make this move.

Here are seven things to know about Michel, who has spent the last three years with the Patriots after a great career at Georgia.

He spent one year with Rams RBs coach Thomas Brown at Georgia

Michel has at least one familiar face in Los Angeles on his new team. While at Georgia in 2015, Michel was on a team that had Brown as the running backs coach. Brown is now with the Rams, so the two are reunited in a sense. During that 2015 season, Michel rushed for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns, also catching a career-high 26 passes for 270 yards and another three touchdowns. Brown has received rave reviews from Sean McVay for the work he’s done with the Rams’ running backs, so Michel should benefit from this reestablished connection. https://twitter.com/PSchrags/status/1430492123523129350

He was 3rd-best RB recruit after prolific HS career

Michel was a great high school running back at American Heritage School in Florida. In three seasons, he rushed for 4,758 yards and 63 touchdowns, which put him on the map of most major college programs. Michel was the third-best running back recruit in the country and 20th overall, according to 24/7 Sports, receiving offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and other powerhouses. He ultimately picked Georgia, but Michel had plenty of options.

The best game of his college career came at the Rose Bowl

Michel had a lot of standout performances in Georgia, rushing for at least 100 yards 11 times. His best game came in the Rose Bowl following the 2017 season when he went off for a career-high 181 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma on only 11 carries. He added four catches for 41 yards and another touchdown, scoring four total times in the Bulldogs’ 54-48 win in overtime. It was Michel’s 27-yard run in double overtime that won the game for Georgia, too. https://twitter.com/RamsNFL/status/1430501204711264256 The Rose Bowl, of course, is played in Pasadena, which isn’t far from where the Rams call home.

He’s only caught 26 passes in three seasons

Don’t expect Michel to be a prolific receiver with the Rams. In three years with the Patriots, he caught just 26 total passes and was targeted only 40 times, so he didn’t get many opportunities as a receiver. He dropped two passes as a rookie and three in 2019, as well, struggling to display reliable and consistent hands. The Rams are well aware of this, which is why Henderson is likely to handle the bulk of the receiving opportunities this season. That’s not a strength of Michel’s game.

He’ll be a free agent after this season

As a former first-round pick, Michel’s contract came with a fifth-year option in 2022. The Patriots decided to decline that option this offseason, however, which means the Rams will only have one year of control over Michel. He’ll be a free agent after this season, though they could re-sign him if they’d like. That doesn’t seem probable, however, considering they already have Cam Akers, Henderson, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk all signed through 2022.

He scored 6 touchdowns in the 2018 postseason, including one in the Super Bowl

Michel was a huge part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl run following the 2018 season, stepping up in a big way as a rookie. He rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns in three games, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He even scored one touchdown in Super Bowl LIII against the Rams, which fans in Los Angeles would probably rather forget. In a way, it was the game-winner, breaking a 3-3 tie to put the Patriots up 10-3. But again, we’ll just forget that happened.

Missed 7 games with quadriceps injury last season

Durability isn’t exactly Michel’s forte. He missed three games as a rookie with a knee injury, including the season opener after having a procedure to drain fluid from his knee. Then in 2020, he missed seven games due to a quadriceps injury after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders in Week 3, one of the best games of his career. Hopefully Michel is past all these injuries now and is healthy, but he’s been banged up throughout his football career, even dating back to 2011 when he tore his ACL in high school.

