7 things to know about the Portage County high school wrestling tournament

The Portage County Tournament is one of the area's top wrestling events, with Ravenna serving as this year's host school and the high school tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Here are seven things to know before Saturday's action:

1. Rootstown looks to defend Portage County Tournament title

Rootstown's Tristan McKibben grapples with Field's Brady McCoy at last year's Portage County Tournament.

After edging the Rockets on their home mats for the PCT championship a year ago, the Rovers return a loaded roster in 2023-2024. Rootstown’s 10 returning letterwinners include 2022-2023 state qualifiers Nick Malek, Will McEwuen and Tristan McKibben, with the last also picking up runner-up honors at this year's Medina Invitational. Led by longtime standouts junior Dominic Duvall (a sectional champion a year ago), senior Tyler Paulus (a sectional runner-up last season) and juniors Malek, McKibben and Nathan Lee, the Rovers arguably have the county’s top set of middleweights. With McEwuen leading the lightweights and Brian Youngblood (fourth at 175 pounds at Medina) leading the heavier weights, Rootstown should make a dent in the team standings at Ravenna and in the state duals tournament later this year.

2. Streetsboro poised to be a leading challenger once again

Returning state qualifier Cohen Klimak is among Streetsboro wrestling's myriad reasons for optimism.

A year ago, the Rockets nearly knocked off the Rovers, coming within 5½ points of first place. There’s no reason Streetsboro can’t once again challenge Rootstown on Saturday. The Rockets’ “Murderers’ Row,” as coach Mark Skonieczny likes to call his lightweights, returns Aidan Carone (113), who came a match shy of state a year ago, along with Matthew Klimak (120), poised for a “breakout year” per Skonieczny, and Anthony Sindelar (126), back and state-ranked after suffering a “heartbreaking shoulder surgery” last year. Add in freshman Ro Ro Walker, a junior high state champion with titles this year at Hudson and Independence, and this group is absolutely loaded. Streetsboro’s middleweights are awfully tough as well, including returning state qualifier Cohen Klimak and Hunter Smith, another returning district qualifier.

3. Aurora looks to mount a strong challenge

Aurora 113-pounder Johnny Green has the upper hand against Carson Hix in the Brecksville Holiday Tournament, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

A year ago, the Greenmen didn’t send their full lineup to the PCT and still finished fourth. This year, Aurora is expected to send its starters, including Johnny and Luke Green, two of the toughest lightweights in the state who both placed in the Division I state tournament a year ago. Add in Grant Eaton, Michael Kennedy and Nicholas Turba, who all picked up multiple wins at the prestigious Brecksville Holiday Tournament, and the Greenmen’s lightweights are poised to battle with Rootstown and Streetsboro all tournament long. Drake Brasiel and Cole Walton, who won three matches apiece at Brecksville, are middleweights to watch, while Austin Grossman and Matthew Copley have fared well in the heavier weights for Aurora.

4. Garfield brings deep lineup to PCT

Garfield’s Camron Lewicki and Sandy Valley’s Aiden Douglas wrestle in the 106-pound weight class at the 2023 Waterloo D3 Wrestling Classic.

The G-Men established themselves as a team to watch with their championship at the Waterloo Classic, a tournament that also featured Crestwood, Manchester, Southeast and United, along with the host Vikings. Keegan Sell, the lone returning state champion in Portage County, is certainly a must-watch force for Garfield at 190 or 215 pounds, while sophomore Camron Lewicki and freshman Luke Kauffman also established themselves as intriguing young lightweights with titles at Fred Brookover Gymnasium. Freshman Landon Andel, already state-ranked alongside Kauffman, Lewicki and Sell, is mature beyond his years with experience at many top events.

5. Mogadore, Southeast return sizable experience

Mogadore's Blake Hershberger grapples with Field's Owen Wymer at last year's Portage County Tournament.

Like the G-Men, the Wildcats graduated a state champion (Tyler Shellenbarger). Like Garfield, Mogadore should be highly competitive, as the Wildcats (who finished fifth at last year's PCT) return four district qualifiers in juniors Kasey Pruitt and Cole Reese and sophomores Dylan Benedum and Matthew Trusky. Blake Hershberger and Owen Roberts are other wrestlers to watch after their third-place finishes at the Waterloo Classic as Mogadore is strong at 126 pounds and on after unfortunately having to surrender the first three weight classes.

Like the Wildcats, the Pirates return substantial experience, including a state qualifier (Lauren Carver) and three more district qualifiers (Dominic Kemble, Deian Longgood and Preston Bello). Led by its nine returning letterwinners, Southeast boasts healthy numbers with a roster that has been bolstered by a sizable freshman class.

Southeast's Kage Klatka and Waterloo's Jayden Hakin compete at last year's PCT.

6. David Davis looks to lead the host team

Graduation hit the Ravens hard but expect David Davis, who finished fifth at 190 pounds at last year’s PCT, to make an impact for Ravenna.

Going down Route 44 a bit, three-time state qualifier J.P. Wrobel has long been the headliner for Crestwood, while Drake Rennecker has turned heads with a couple of deep tournament runs to start the season and Gavin McIntyre will lead the heavyweights as a returning sectional champion.

As for Waterloo, juniors Dublin Porter, Brayden Robinson and Jeremiah Willis are coming off making district a year ago, and senior Aidan King — who qualified for the district meet as a freshman — is undefeated (including a Waterloo Classic title) and is a likely breakout star this season.

Roosevelt, led by first-year head coach Chris Dunfee, has seen promising early returns from junior Jeremiah Brunfield, including a Fort Frye Invitational title.

Field is led by its four seniors, including strong upperweights Will Nienhius and John Riley, talented middleweight Brady McCoy and 2022 district qualifier Mason Long.

7. Massive amount of talent makes its way to Ravenna

All told, an impressive amount of talent will be featured at James L. Coll Gymnasium.

The crowd includes nine state qualifiers — the Green brothers from Aurora; Sell from Garfield; Klimak from Streetsboro; McEwuen, Malek and McKibben from Rootstown; Wrobel from Crestwood and Carver from Southeast. (Mogadore’s girls team includes two returning state qualifiers but isn't expected to compete at Ravenna Saturday.) Six champions from last year’s PCT return in the Rockets’ Carone and Sindelar, the Red Devils’ Rennecker and Wrobel, the Rovers’ Youngblood and the Pirates' Bello. Eleven of 14 runners-up from a year ago are also back: Joe D’Amico and Nienhius for Field; Ivan Trent for Garfield; Mason King, Malek, McEwuen and McKibben for Rootstown; and Joey Fedor, Matt Klimak, Cohen Klimak and Hunter Smith for Streetsboro.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 7 things to know about the Portage County Tournament