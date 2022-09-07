7 things to know heading into Bears-49ers in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to upset San Francisco at Soldier Field.

The Bears and 49ers will face off for the second straight season — and once again in Chicago. But they’re trending in opposite directions in how they’re regarded by the national media. Everyone expects the Bears to be among the worst in the NFL while there’s hope for San Francisco with a loaded roster.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 1 game against the 49ers:

The Bears are 1-7 in their last eight season openers

Week 1 hasn’t been kind to the Bears over the last eight years, as they’ve gone 1-7 in that span. Before 2020’s 27-23 comeback victory against the Lions at Ford Field, the Bears had lost six straight season openers, including three against the Packers. Chicago lost last season’s prime-time opener against the Rams.

The Bears have lost two of the last three meetings vs. 49ers

The Bears will face the 49ers for the fourth time in the last six years — and for the second consecutive season. But Chicago has lost two of the last three meets against San Francisco dating back to 2017, that includes last season’s 33-22 loss at Soldier Field. If there’s a silver lining it’s that the two teams have traded wins over the last three meetings with the Bears last winning in 2018. We’ll see if the trend continues.

Matchup will feature last year's first-round QBs Justin Fields and Trey Lance

No doubt the biggest storyline surrounding this matchup is a meeting between two of the first-round quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL draft. While Justin Fields will battle three of the four others during the 2022 season, his first matchup comes against Trey Lance. While Fields was considered by many to be the second best quarterback in that draft class, San Francisco passed on him for Lance. Now, Fields has a chance for his revenge as he battles the quarterback the 49ers took over him.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel had 171 receiving yards in last meeting

While all eyes will be on Chicago’s offense in the opener, the Bears defense has a tough job ahead of them in containing one of the game’s best in receiver Deebo Samuel. Jaylon Johnson is looking to prove himself as one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, and he’ll get a chance to do just that against Samuel. But it won’t be easy. In last year’s meeting, Samuel went off against the Bears with six catches for 171 yards, including an 83-yard reception where he showed off his speed and playmaking ability.

First NFL game as head coach for Matt Eberflus

It’s going to be a big day for Matt Eberflus, who will serve as head coach in his first NFL game when the Bears host the 49ers. Unlike his predecessor, Eberflus won’t hold play-calling responsibilities, so he’ll be able to focus on the entire team operation. Eberflus handled things well during Chicago’s three preseason games this summer. But now, it counts.

Roquan Smith's first NFL action since 2021 finale

It’s been an eventful summer for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who ended his hold-in at training camp. Smith missed the entire preseason, including the finale where Chicago held him out because he experienced tightness. Now, Smith will play his first NFL game since the season finale last January. Smith will be occupying the all-important role of weak-side linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense. The Bears are going to need a dominant Smith to help contain San Francisco’s offense.

Bears are 6.5-point home underdogs

The Bears find themselves as 6.5-point home underdogs ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers. Which isn’t a big surprise considering the narrative surrounding Chicago heading into the 2022 season. The over/under for the game is at 41.5.

