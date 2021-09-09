7 things to know heading into Bears-Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears will kick off the 2021 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams on prime-time, where Chicago will be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bears and Rams are no strangers to each other, as they’ll be meeting for the fourth straight year. Unfortunately for Chicago, the home team has one each of those meetings.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 1 game against the Rams:

The Bears have lost the last two meetings

Sunday's matchup will mark the fourth meeting in four years between the Bears and Rams, and the third straight game in Los Angeles. While Chicago got the best of Los Angeles with a 15-6 win during an entertaining defensive battle back in 2018, it's been all Rams since. The Bears have lost the last two games -- being outscored 41-17 -- including last season's 24-10 beatdown on Monday Night Football. It's hard to believe Chicago will rewrite the narrative on Sunday night with questions on offense and at cornerback, along with this being the first game where fans will pack the stands at SoFi Stadium. It doesn't help that the home team has won each of the last three meetings.

Their previous three meetings have been relatively low-scoring affairs

The allure of this Bears-Rams matchup hasn't been because of high-powered offenses -- it's been rooted in dominant defenses, which has led to some relatively low-scoring contests over the last three years. The Bears haven't scored more than 15 points over the last meetings, which happened in that 2018 win at a chilly Soldier Field. While the Rams have dominated the last two games, they haven't scored more than 24 points, which came in last year's 24-10 win at SoFi Stadium. With two impressive defenses, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this trend continue Sunday night.

The Bears are 1-6 in their last seven season openers

Week 1 hasn't been kind to the Bears over the last seven years, as they've gone 1-6 in that span. Before last season's 27-23 comeback victory against the Lions at Ford Field, the Bears had lost six straight season openers, including three against the Packers. This is the third time in the last four years that Chicago will open the season in prime-time, where they've gone 0-3. That's likely to become 0-4 unless the Bears can find a way to upset the heavily-favored Rams.

Bears will see familiar face in Matthew Stafford

The Bears have seen Matthew Stafford plenty over the years during his time with the Lions. And even though he's out of the NFC North, they'll get a chance at him at least once this season on a prime-time stage. When Stafford takes the field Sunday night, it'll mark his 21st meeting against Chicago. In the last 20 meetings, Stafford has thrown for 32 touchdowns and 23 interception with a 86.3 passer rating and an 11-9 record. Perhaps some encouraging news for the Bears is that Stafford has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, which has resulted in 49 sacks during those 20 games.

Both Bears and Rams have new defensive coordinators

One of the big storylines to monitor for the Bears is new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who replaces the retired Chuck Pagano as defensive play caller. Desai has worked his way up the ladder, and he's already been a hit with his players, who he's known for years. But Desai is a first-time play caller, so this is his first real test against a Rams offense that can open things up. But Desai isn't the only new defensive coordinator in this game, as Rasheem Morris steps in for the departed Brandon Staley, who took the head coaching job with the Chargers. Both Desai and Morris will embrace the defensive philosophies from previous coordinators. Desai worked closely with Vic Fangio and knows how to put these players in favorable positions with the hope for replicating that 2018 success. Morris will take some cues from Staley's defensive philosophy in keeping the focus on pass rush with Aaron Donald at the center of it.

Allen Robinson hasn't scored a touchdown in previous three meetings

Allen Robinson is the Bears' biggest offensive weapon, and he'll no doubt feature heavily again this season on offense. Robinson is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and he should make it three straight, especially with the 17th regular-season game. But Robinson hasn't found success against the Rams over the last seasons. In those contests, Robinson has 13 receptions for 127 yards and zero touchdowns. It hasn't helped that Robinson has battled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the last two meetings. Given Chicago hasn't managed to score more than 15 points in those games, Robinson's lack of touchdowns isn't too much of a surprise. We'll see if Robinson can find a way to break that streak on Sunday night.

This is the fourth straight prime-time meeting between the Bears and Rams

Not only are the Bears and Rams meeting for the fourth straight season, but all four of those matchups are coming on a prime-time stage. Chicago defeated Los Angeles 15-6 on Sunday Night Football in 2018; the Rams beat the Bears 17-7 on Sunday Night Football in 2019; and Los Angeles dominated Chicago 24-10 on Monday Night Football in 2020. Aside from that 2018 prime-time meeting, which was a defensive battle from start to finish, the last two meetings haven't been nearly as entertaining. If not for two of the largest media markets, you'd wonder why Bears and Rams are in prime time for a fourth straight year.

