7 things to know heading into Bears-Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will face off against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back into the win column in Week 3.

Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised some concerns on offense and defense. Houston remains winless through two weeks following a loss to the Denver Broncos (1-1). where the Texans were held to just nine points.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Texans.

Texans leads the series 4-1

The Bears and Texans have only played each other five times since 2004, and Houston has dominated the series. The Texans won the first four meetings with Chicago finally notching their first win (36-7) in the previous meeting back in 2020.

Bears passing offense ranked dead last in NFL

It’s no secret that Chicago’s passing offense has been abysmal through the first two weeks. And it should come as no surprise that the Bears have the worst passing game in the entire NFL (and it’s no even close). Chicago is averaging just 76.5 passing yards per game. The good news is the Bears have an opportunity to open things up against the Texans, who are allowing an average of 270.5 yards per game (26th in the NFL).

A battle of bad run defenses

Bears fans are well aware of just how bad the team’s run defense has been through the first two weeks, where they’re allowing 189.5 yards per game on the ground, which is dead last in the league. But the Texans aren’t much better against the run. Houston is allowing 163 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the league. It’s an opportunity for both offenses to get things going on the ground.

Bears and Texans averaging less than 15 PPG

Chicago and Houston are two of the worst offenses in the NFL, so this is shaping up to be a low-scoring affair. The Bears and Texans are both averaging 14.5 points per game through two weeks, which ranks 26th in the league. So don’t expect a lot of points in this one. First one to 20 wins?

A reunion of 2021 NFL draft quarterbacks

Justin Fields will face four fellow quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL draft. Fields already got the best of San Francisco’s Trey Lance in Week 1. Next up: Former third-round pick Davis Mills, who’s in his second year as the Texans starting quarterback. Can Fields stay undefeated against his fellow 2021 quarterbacks?

Lovie Smith’s return to Soldier Field

Former Bears head coach Lovie Smith will make his return to Soldier Field after serving as Chicago’s head coach from 2004 to 2012, where the Bears made it to Super Bowl XLI in 2006. After a two-year stint with the Buccaneers (2014-16), Smith is in his first year as Houston’s head coach, where he has a chance to get a win over his former team.

Bears are favorites for the first time this season

The Bears are betting favorites for the first time this season, which isn’t a surprise considering the first two teams they faced to open the year. Chicago is a 3.5-point home favorite against Houston, per Tipico Sportsbook. Despite both teams averaging less than 15 points per game, the over/under for the game is at 40.5.

