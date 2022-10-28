7 things to know heading into Bears-Cowboys in Week 8

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will face off against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to win their second straight game.

Chicago is coming off a dominating 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (3-4), where all three phases were instrumental in the victory. Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions (1-5), which featured the return of Dak Prescott to the lineup.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 8 game against the Cowboys.

The series

Dallas leads the all-time series against Chicago, with a 15-12 record. Interestingly enough, the Bears have the upper hand in the rivalry dating back to 2010, where they’ve won four of the last six meetings. The last time these two teams met, Chicago shocked everyone with a 31-24 win back in 2019.

How they stack up

The Bears are averaging 18 points per game (24th in NFL) while the Patriots are averaging 19.1 (22nd). Chicago has the best rushing attack in the league, averaging 181 yards on the ground. Dallas is averaging 121.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th. The Cowboys are averaging 183.3 passing yards per game (27th) while the Bears have the worst passing game in the league averaging 126.3 passing yards per game.

Chicago is allowing 18.9 points per game (7th) while Dallas is allowing 14.9 (2nd). The Bears have the third-best passing defense allowing 180.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are allowing 185.1 yards through the air (4th). Chicago’s run defense has gotten better, but is allowing 149.7 yards on the ground (29th). Dallas’ defense is giving up 120.1 rushing yards per game (20th).

Bears have the best run game in the NFL

Following Week 7, the Bears boasted the best run game in the NFL. They have 1,267 rushing yards and are averaging 181 rushing yards per game. David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields are all averaging more than 50-plus rushing yards per game. Chicago unlocked a new aspect of their offense last week with designed quarterback runs, and Fields ranks second in rushing yards by quarterbacks with 364. The Bears offense is predicated on running the football, and they’ll face a Dallas defense allowing 120 rushing yards per game.

Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL

The Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and they certainly present a problem for the Bears on Sunday. Dallas is a top-five defense when it comes to taking the ball away. They have 12 takeaways on the season, tied with Chicago. The Cowboys also lead the league in pressure rate and sacks (29), which isn’t encouraging for a Bears offensive line that’s struggled all season protecting Justin Fields. Then there’s the fact that Dallas allows the second-fewest points per game (14.9) this season.

Chicago is 0-2 vs. NFC East this season

The Bears are facing the NFC East this season, but it hasn’t gone well to start. Chicago is 0-2 against NFC East teams, suffering frustrating losses to the Giants (20-12) and Commanders (12-7). There’s a good chance the Bears could be swept by the NFC East with matchups against the 5-2 Cowboys and 6-0 Eagles still on deck.

Matt Eberflus' return to Dallas

Bears first-year head coach Matt Eberflus has ties to the Cowboys organization. Eberflus served as the linebackers coach in Dallas from 2011-17, while also serving as the defensive passing game coach in 2016 and 2017. He’s still thought fondly in Dallas, including by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“I know the coach (Matt Eberflus) well,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “He was here forever. I was really proud for him last night. There’s nobody that can’t step up and win these games. It’s the most balanced I’ve seen the NFL since I’ve been (involved).”

Betting odds

The Bears are betting underdogs for the sixth time this season. Chicago is a 8.5-point road underdog against the Cowboys, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 42.5.

