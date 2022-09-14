7 things to know heading into Bears-Packers in Week 2

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face off against their rivals the Green By Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

While Chicago is coming off a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) and Green Bay a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings (1-0), there aren’t many who doubt that the Packers will come away with a win. But the Bears are looking to finally turn the tide in this rivalry, and it seems like they’re meeting the Packers at the perfect time.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 2 game against the Packers.

The Bears have lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings

Everyone knows the Bears have struggled against the Packers over the last couple of decades. But the stats are still unbelievable. Chicago has lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings with Green Bay. During that span, the Bears have been outscored 405-637 by the Packers. Things are even worse at Lambeau Field, where Chicago has lost 12 of the last 14 meetings.

The Bears and Packers will play in prime time for the 17th straight year

Another year, another prime-time showing between the Bears and Packers. Chicago and Green Bay will play in prime time for the 17th straight year when they square off on Sunday Night Football. Of those games, all but four have taken place at Lambeau Field. The last time the Bears and Packers played in prime time was in the 2019 season opener to mark the 100th anniversary of the Bears and the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers is 22-5 vs. Bears

It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Bears since taking over as the Packers quarterback. After sweeping Chicago again last season, Rodgers has a 22-5 against the Bears. And he’s let everyone know following last year’s outburst at Soldier Field, where he shouted at the Bears crowd: “I still own you.” And it’ll be true until Chicago proves otherwise.

Rodgers didn't throw a touchdown in Week 1, Justin Fields threw two

It was a brutal season opener for the Packers, especially Rodgers, who struggled to find chemistry with his new receivers following the departure of Davante Adams. Rodgers was held without any touchdowns in the 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw two second-half touchdowns in a comeback win over the 49ers.

Both Packers starting tackles could miss Sunday's game

The Bears could catch a huge injury break when they face the Packers on Sunday night. It sounds like both of Green Bay’s starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins could miss their second straight game to open the season.

“I’m not sure about Sunday night against the Bears,” Ian Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee show. “Everyone wants him [Bakhtiari] to play all the time. He is extremely important, Jenkins too. I wouldn’t be surprised if both those guys miss next week as well and have more of a Week 3 type start.”

Bears allowed two sacks in Week 1, Packers gave up four

While the Bears offensive line has received its share of criticism, they only allowed two sacks against a dominant 49ers front. Meanwhile, the Packers allowed four sacks to the Vikings. With both Packers starting tackles Bakhtiari and Jenkins potentially missing Sunday’s game, it should have Bears edge rushers champing at the bit. Especially rookie Dominique Robinson, who had 1.5 sacks in his first NFL start against the 49ers.

Bears are 9.5-point underdogs vs. Packers

The Bears find themselves as 9.5-point road underdogs ahead of Sunday’s prime-time game against the Packers. Which isn’t a big surprise considering how Green Bay has dominated Chicago in this rivalry. The over/under for the game is at 42.5.

