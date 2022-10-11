7 things to know heading into Bears-Commanders in Week 6

The Chicago Bears (2-3) will face off against the Washington Commanders (1-4) on Thursday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column.

Chicago is coming off an encouraging 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), where there are reasons to be encouraged about Justin Fields’ development. Meanwhile, Washington is coming off a disappointing 21-17 defeat to the Tennessee Titans (3-2), which is their fourth straight loss.

Here are seven things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 6 game against the Commanders.

The series

Washington leads the all-time series against Chicago, with a 26-24-1 record. But the Commanders have dominated the rivalry in recent history, winning seven of the last eight meetings. With that said, the Bears won the previous meeting 31-15 back in 2019, which also happened to be on prime time.

How they stack up

The Bears are averaging 17.2 points per game (27th in NFL) while the Commanders are averaging 18 (26th). Chicago has the fifth-best rushing attack in the league, averaging 157.4 yards on the ground. Washington is averaging just 89 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th. But the Commanders are a pass-happy offense, averaging 252.6 passing yards per game (10th) while the Bears have, despite progress, the worst passing game in the league averaging 116.6 passing yards per game.

Chicago is allowing 21.2 points per game (15th) while Washington is allowing 25.6 (25th). The Bears have the ninth-best passing defense allowing 197.2 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Commanders are allowing 235 yards through the air (19th). But Chicago’s weakness is its porous run defense, which is allowing 170 yards on the ground (31st). Minnesota’s defense is giving up 110.6 rushing yards per game (14th).

Bears will wear their alternate orange helmet, uniform

The Bears will don their new alternate orange helmet in their prime-time matchup against the Commanders. Chicago will pair it with their alternate orange jersey uniform (orange jersey, white pants).

The Bears are debuting their orange alternate helmets this Thursday night against the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/bsQ2UpUd6N — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2022

This is the first of two games the Bears will wear this alternate helmet and jersey combination. They’ll sport it just two weeks later around Halloween when they face the Cowboys in Week 8.

A battle of bad teams

It’s another thrilling game on Thursday Night Football as the 2-3 Bears host the 1-4 Commanders. I’m kidding. But, let’s be honest, people are going to watch this game because it’s football. And there have been some bad games they’ve already sat through this season.

The Bears are in the midst of a rebuild, which has been ugly at times this season. It’s a young, inexperienced roster, most of which will be overhauled next offseason. The most important thing is the development of quarterback Justin Fields, which hasn’t been pretty given his supporting cast this season.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are bringing down what’s been an otherwise competitive NFC East with the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants. After winning their season opener, Washington has dropped four straight games, including last Sunday’s 21-17 loss to the Titans.

Justin Fields is coming off his best game this season

While the Bears suffered a loss to the Vikings in Week 5, fans are encouraged following Justin Fields’ performance. He took a step forward in his development, despite his circumstances with his receivers and offensive line.

Fields completed 15-of-21 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a 118.8 passer rating. He was also the leading rusher with 47 yards on eight carries. Fields looked confident, poised and decisive against a talented Minnesota team, and it’s the kind of performance he can build on. Especially against a struggling Commanders team.

Potential returns of Jaylon Johnson, N'Keal Harry

The Bears have been banged up since after the Packers game back in Week 2, which has included the absence of top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for three straight games. But there’s encouraging news about his potential return for Thursday night’s game, as he was listed as a full participant in Monday’s walkthrough practice. It would be a huge boost for a cornerbacks group that’s struggled without their best player.

Chicago also activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off injured reserve. Harry suffered an ankle injury back on Aug. 6, and he landed on IR at the start of the season. After missing the first four games, the Bears opened Harry’s 21-day window to return from IR. With Chicago officially activating Harry off IR, he could make his Bears debut Thursday against the Commanders.

Betting odds

The Bears are betting favorites for just the second time this season. Chicago is a 0.5-point home favorite against the Commanders, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under for the game is set at 38.5.

