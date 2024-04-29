7 things to know about Dolphins 5th-round draft pick Mohamed Kamara

The Miami Dolphins made rushing the passer their top priority in the 2024 NFL draft, taking Chop Robinson at No. 21 overall and then double-dipping two days later by snagging Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round.

“We were kind of surprised he was there,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said after picking Kamara. “It’s just how physical and how fast. The guy has a tremendous motor. When you watch him play, he just plays hard. He’s relentless, his motor and just loves football.”

While the Dolphins already have a duo of rushers in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both players suffered season-ending injuries that put their availability on Week 1 in doubt. In March, the team signed former Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett to offset the departures of Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah.

Can Kamara prove to be a valuable rusher in the Dolphins’ rotation? Here are seven things to know about Miami’s fifth-round pick:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire