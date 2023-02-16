7 things to know about new Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally have a new offensive coordinator, as Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales will be taking over the post formerly held by Byron Leftwich.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ new play-caller:

Longtime Carroll Disciple

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Canales’ time working for Pete Carroll goes all the way back to the college ranks, when both were on staff with the USC Trojans. Canales followed Carroll to the NFL, and has spent the past 13 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in various roles, most recently as their quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Geno Smith's Resurrection

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

As the quarterbacks coach in Seattle last season, Canales helped Geno Smith enjoy the best season of his journeyman career, and a resurgence that eventually earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

1st-Time NFL OC

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A longtime NFL assistant in Seattle, Canales is getting his first chance to be an offensive coordinator at the pro level in Tampa Bay. The last time Canales held this role on a coaching staff, it was in 2005 at Carson High School in California.

Teaching and Communication

Bowles did not previously know Canales but he quickly ascended into the team's top three and became the favorite after his interview. The Bucs came away impressed with Canales' understanding of the game and how great of a teacher and communicator he is. https://t.co/EMOI4KgdL8 — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) February 16, 2023

The Bucs interviewed 11 different candidates in a long, wide-ranging search for their new play-caller, and Canales evidently impressed the team’s decision-makers with his football IQ and teaching ability, per Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports.

Offensive Balance

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Canales comes from a Seattle offense that showed impressive balance in 2022, with a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett), and a 1,000-yard rusher (rookie Kenneth Walker III). That should be music to Bucs fans’ ears after three years of leading the NFL in passing attempts, while the ground game became the league’s worst in 2022.

Story continues

Free Agent Lock?

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Bucs will be looking for a cheap, veteran quarterback in free agency to push third-year passer Kyle Trask for the starting spot. Drew Lock is a name that would fall into that category, and since he spent this past season as Smith’s backup in Seattle, it might make sense for him to follow Canales to Tampa Bay for another chance to prove himself.

Multiple Systems

Canales most recently worked with Shane Waldron who came from the Sean McVay coaching tree. But spent eight years under Darrell Bevell who worked under Brad Childress who was Andy Reid's offensive coordinator in Philly. He has had exposure to multiple systems. https://t.co/buxw713gc7 — Joshua Queipo (@josh_queipo) February 16, 2023

While Canales has been on Carroll’s staff for his entire time in the NFL up to this point, that hasn’t stopped him from seeing a wide range of offensive systems along the way. Canales has spent time under multiple coordinators who come from various coaching trees that have a proven track record of NFL success, as Pewter Report’s Joshua Queipo points out.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire