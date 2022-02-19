7 things the Eagles can learn from Rams, Bengals model of roster building

The NFL is a copycat league, and as teams look to follow in the footsteps of both the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, there are definite pros and cons to each methodology.

In today’s NFL, teams acquire talent via free agency, trades, or the NFL draft, but the debate will now be centered upon which route works the best and most importantly, the quickest?

The league’s final-four teams (Chiefs, Bengals, Rams, 49ers) all have different ways of doing business, and as the Eagles look to join that next tier of teams that are able to sustain success, the chosen path (model of rebuild) will determine the length of time between rebuilds in Philadelphia.

With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, here are seven things the Philadelphia Eagles can learn from the Bengals and Rams model of roster building.

1. Surround Jalen Hurts with impact players on offense

Titans Bengals 142

The Eagles believe in building through the trenches, but the Bengals are proof that a team and quarterback can flourish if there are weapons galore running around.

Cincinnati allowed Burrow to be sacked 70 times in the regular season and playoffs combined and yet the Bengals almost won the Super Bowl because Burrow has a star running back a talented tight end, and a trio of wide receivers that are among the best in football.

such a clutch play from Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase to set up the game-winning field goal. Titans in 2 man, Chase with a clean release vs press and gets on top, Burrow throws before he's out of the break. going to be a dangerous connection for a very, very long time

2. Don't say "F Them Picks"

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams’ current 53-man roster consists of 25 “homegrown” draft picks. Only Aaron Donald was their own first-rounder, with the overwhelming number of productive personnel getting drafted in the later rounds: RD 3 (seven players), RD 4 (five), and RD 7 (six).

The Los Angeles Rams were able to load up on dynamic talent from other teams (Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham, Matt Stafford) because Les Snead has always hit on his own picks. That same sentiment can’t be held for Howie Roseman, and had he not selected J.J. Arcega-Whiteside or Jalen Reagor, this roster could already be sitting on the brink of a championship.

Since the 2017 draft, the Rams have made 45 draft selections, which is tied for the sixth-most of any organization in that span. LA had only 14 picks in Rounds 1-3 over those years, which was tied for the third-fewest of any club in that span. The last time the Rams made a first-round selection was in 2016 when they selected Jared Goff before Philadelphia landed Carson Wentz.

Value the 10 picks in the draft and worry about paying out the new deals later on after all that talent causes a problem that most GM’s wish they could have.

3. Free agency works if orchestrated correctly

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) stops Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) during the first half at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The Rams added star power and game-changers via free agency along with hitting on picks late in the draft.

LA Signings

Andrew Whitworth – 2 years / $17 million

Robert Woods – 4 years / $65 million (exp. 2025)

Eric Weddle – 2 years / $10 million (retired 2020, re-retired 2022)

Leonard Floyd – 4 years / $64 million

Odell Beckham Jr. – 1 year / $2 million

LA can navigate the trenches of roster building with the edge of having a beautiful city as a backdrop for free agents to flock to the city for team-friendly deals.

4. Big trades only work if the GM can evaluate talent

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams don’t believe in running from stars and their moves over the past few years help complement Snead’s ability to hit on talent in the later rounds.

LA Trades:

Matthew Stafford – Jared Goff / 2021 Round 3 / 2022 Round 1 / 2023 round 1

Jalen Ramsey – 2020 Round 1 / 2021 Round 1, 4

Von Miller – 2022 Round 2, 3

Sony Michel – 2022 Round 5, 6 (could elevate to Round 4)

5. Enviroment

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guys like Darius Slay, DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, and Jalen Hurts are positives for a winning environment that should attract other high-profile players.

Jeffrey Lurie will spend money on the players, and Nick Sirianni appears to have that Zac Taylor-style ability to talk “ball” with his players and that could start to resonate around the league.

6. Take advantage of draft luck and talent evaluators

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Not many teams are able to acquire three first-round picks and still have a solid enough roster to make the postseason with a winning record. Howie Roseman catches the most flak for draft disasters, but the Eagles have one of the NFL’s top front office and scouting departments.

The Bengals ascension runs parallel with the organization’s success in the first two rounds over the past few seasons.

Cincinnati entered the Super Bowl with 9 combined first or second-round picks playing key roles in the overall development of a playoff-caliber roster.

If talent evaluators determine the best player for Philadelphia’s system, Howie Roseman has to roll with that synopsis, rather than making his own decisions.

7. Build your defense via free agency

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III intercepts Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first quarter of Saturday’s NFL playoff game in Nashville.

Bates

The one thing both the Rams and Bengals have in common is the aggressive approach to building a championship-caliber defense.

Cincinnati has been acquiring solid defensive starters via free agency, with the past two seasons being proof that the AFC North upstart was serious about surrounding quarterback Joe Burrow with a unit that will constantly harass the opposing offense.

Philadelphia is close, but they’ll need to upgrade the roster with talent that is both dynamic and hardened for such big moments.

