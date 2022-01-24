7 things the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts can learn from NFL’s divisional round

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs offered four exciting contests, plenty of huge moxie from winning kickers, and a ton of learning lessons for the Eagles.

Philadelphia was dominated by Tampa Bay in the wild card round, and with each playoff team facing a rise in talent and urgency, the Eagles were afforded the opportunity to learn and self reflect while watching elite quarterback play, dynamic talent at wide receiver, and coaches who can out scheme the best coordinators on both sides of the ball.

With Championship Sunday approaching, here are seven things the Eagles and Jalen Hurts can learn from the divisional round of games.

1. Jonathan Gannon is the least of the Eagles problems

After Philadelphia’s loss to the Buccaneers, discussions centered around Jonathan Gannon and whether the Eagles have a defense aggressive enough to win a Super Bowl.

Kansas City, Buffalo, Tampa Bay, the Rams, and the Bengals all showed that exceptional quarterback play, coupled with explosive playmakers at key positions can overcome any defensive meltdown.

2. Big play personnel

There’s nothing that can cut into a deficit like an elite athlete. Tyreek Hill caught the pass from Mahomes at the 50-yard line and wasn’t touched until he reached the end zone, tossing up the peace sign to a defender that had an angle and was ahead of the receiver upon the Chiefs star turning the corner.

TYREEK HILL THROWING UP THE PEACE SIGN LIKE HE'S MAHATMA GANDHI pic.twitter.com/IuQ2Mm7pKM — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 24, 2022

3. Hurts needs better anticipation

The Eagles’ star has all the goods, now he has to trust and see what he believes.

i have to call him out like it is. for his horrible performance yetersday. im talking about Jalen hurts. he miss so many Throws it makes no sense. for example he miss on Quez walkins on a deep route . bucs was playing man Coverage. n you miss him. trying to throw to reagor pic.twitter.com/mG3E8xCqtj — ♏️Jordan🏀Lakers (23-24) Dyslexia kid Underrated🏆 (@scorpiogoodvibe) January 17, 2022

Too many times this season, Hurts missed throws or huge opportunities because he didn’t trust his eyes or his vision. In the loss to Tampa, Hurts saw Quez Watkins breaking free on a deep route, and rather than trust his eyes and his touch, the quarterback escaped the pocket to his left as the Buccaneers had hoped.

THIS THROW BY JOSH ALLEN 🤯 Gabriel Davis gets his 2nd TD of the night on a 75-yard BOMB (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/x0Fj0fhfl2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

On several plays Sunday, Josh Allen knew and trusted his eyes, including being early on this bomb to Gabriel Davis, who was drafted long after Jalen Reagor.

4. Joe Burrow surrounded by impact players

Titans Bengals 142

The Eagles believe in building through the trenches, but the Bengals are proof that a team and quarterback can flourish if there are weapons galore running around.

Cincinnati allowed 9 sacks to the Titans’ ferocious defense, and yet the Bengals are in the AFC title game because Burrow has a star running back a talented tight end, and a trio of wide receivers that are among the best in football.

such a clutch play from Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase to set up the game-winning field goal. Titans in 2 man, Chase with a clean release vs press and gets on top, Burrow throws before he's out of the break. going to be a dangerous connection for a very, very long time pic.twitter.com/f8qBVByykd — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) January 23, 2022

5. It's the eye test for me

Bills receiver Gabriel Davis outruns Chiefs Juan Thornhill to the end zone on a 75-yard touch pass from Josh Allen .

Having guys that are excellent run blocking receivers is a sound approach to football, but will it lead you to championships?

The NFL draft is a selection process and today’s front office executives love to use analytics, numbers, and innovative nuances to evaluate talent. That’ll never defeat the ‘EYE TEST’ or a talent evaluator’s ability to see who belongs and who doesn’t.

On Sunday, Ja’Marr Chase became the first rookie in league history with multiple 100-yard receiving games in the same postseason. The Eagles have DeVonta Smith, so we can avoid buyers remorse. Burrow targets Chase early and often, including a double-team to set up the game-winning field goal.

Buffalo wide receiver Gabriel Davis logged a quartet of TD catches, a playoff record for one game. He racked up 201 yards on eight grabs. Even if we take Justin Jefferson out of the equation of comparison to Reagor, Davis, Tee Higgins (33), Michael Pittman Jr. (34), KJ Hamler, Chase Claypool, Van Jefferson, Darnell Mooney, and others all passed the eye test in college and were bypassed by Philadelphia.

This season, Cooper Kupp had 159 catches for 2,191 yards and 18 TDs. He also has a dozen 100-yard games. Philadelphia passed on Kupp twice in 2017, along with Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, and Juju Smith-Schuster.

6. Pressure bust pipes

The Rams have stars on defense, and that allows for heavy pressure upfront without a ton of blitzing.

Pressure burst pipes and Raheem Morris may have just retired Tom Brady.

The Rams sacked Brady three times and forced him to commit two turnovers while pressuring the Hall of Famer 17 times, the most against him this season and his second-most since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. He went 4-of-14 and took three sacks when pressured by the Rams.

According to PFF, Von Miller recorded a pressure rate of 25.0%.

A good portion of that damage was done without blitzing or elite linebacker play, so Philadelphia definitely has to reload along the defensive line.

7. Schemes mean everything

Whether it’s Kyle Shanahan creatively utilizing Deebo Samuels at running back and wide receiver or Eric Bieniemy finding an open Travis Kelce, the great coaches and coordinators excel at scheming and creating mismatches in which their top playmakers can flourish.

Sean McVay has done the same with Odell Beckham, Buffalo was able to scheme Gabriel Davis into route concepts and matchups that he can clearly dominate while the opposing defense double teams Stefon Diggs.

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen will have a full offseason together and that should be spent figuring out how to get Miles Sanders, DeVonta Smith, Kenneth Gainwell, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Dallas Goedert, and others in space with matchups that are conducive to Jalen Hurts being successful.

