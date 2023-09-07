7 Tennessee football players who have everything to gain vs Austin Peay before Florida game

Tennessee football doesn’t play preseason games or undergo roster cuts.

But the Vols’ game against Austin Peay on Saturday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+/SEC Network+) is the closest they’ll get to either event.

It’s a warm-up for next week’s SEC opener against Florida. And it’s a chance to trim the rotation for upcoming games that’ll be more competitive.

There’s a handful of UT players who undoubtedly will play against Florida, but the size of their role is up in the air.

Here are seven Vols who could retain, gain or lose a spot in the primary rotation for the Florida game based on how they play against Austin Peay.

Safety Andre Turrentine

Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker started at the two safety spots against Virginia in the season opener, and they stayed in the game longer than the other defensive backs. It’s clear that defensive coordinator Tim Banks feels safer with them in the lineup.

But even Banks admitted that he can’t rely on just two safeties for an entire game.

“We love Wes and we love (McCollough),” Banks said. “… But at the end of the day, to ask those guys to play 100 snaps a game is not in our best interests.”

But Banks won’t play a third safety in key moments against Florida unless he trusts them.

Andre Turrentine, who transferred from Ohio State in 2022, has the best chance. He needs to play well against Austin Peay and communicate effectively before the Vols go to The Swamp.

Left guard Andrej Karic

Texas transfer Andrej Karic started against Virginia. So how far could he actually drop?

Well, UT isn't committed to anyone at left guard right now. So players could rise or fall steeply on the depth chart in a short time.

Karic had the lowest grades of 13 offensive linemen who played against Virginia, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s not to say UT coaches see it the same way. And Karic faced tougher competition than backups did later in the game.

But those poor grades aren’t a strong endorsement for Karic keeping his starting job. He needs to improve against Austin Peay or potentially lose his job for the Florida game.

Left guard Jackson Lampley

Tennessee offensive lineman Jackson Lampley (75) is seen on the field during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Veteran backup Jackson Lampley, a fifth-year senior, temporarily replaced Karic at left guard against Virginia.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lampley was better than Karic in run blocking but worse in pass protection. Both should get plenty of snaps against Austin Peay, and the competition is open.

Sophomore Addison Nichols may be a third option. He was UT’s top-rated recruit of the 2022 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite, but he faded in preseason competitions at left guard and center.

Center/tackle Dayne Davis

The left guard question could be answered if center Cooper Mays returns for the Florida game. He underwent a medical procedure on an undisclosed injury in August.

If Mays plays against Florida, Ollie Lane could move from center to starting left guard. But the backup center would still be on call as Mays gets acclimated. That would be Lane or Dayne Davis, who both played center against Virginia.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lane was solid on run blocking but struggled in pass blocking. Davis was fair in run blocking but had UT’s second-highest rating on pass blocking, behind right tackle Jeremiah Crawford.

Against Austin Peay, Davis could surpass Mays and enter the Florida game as the best option at center besides Mays. Davis also could remain behind Lane and, if Mays returns, would be the third center and a backup tackle.

So Davis can raise his value by outplaying Lane at center against Austin Peay.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

UT has played only three wide receivers with the first-team offense in the past two seasons, but coach Josh Heupel said that rotation will expand.

Nine wide receivers played against Virginia, but that number will drop significantly in competitive SEC games. Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White are certainties.

But will Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton play as a fourth wide receiver with the first-team offense?

Against Virginia, Thornton had two catches for 12 yards. And a possible TD pass sailed behind him.

Thornton needs to make a couple of big plays against Austin Peay to ensure that the Vols don’t revert to using only three wideouts.

Middle linebacker Jeremiah Telander

This may seem like a longshot. But with starting middle linebacker Keenan Pili out multiple games with an injury, the door is open for young players to get into the rotation.

Aaron Beasley, Elijah Herring and Arion Carter will play. But coaches would love to plug in a fourth linebacker.

Freshman Jeremiah Telander was the third-string middle linebacker behind Pili and Elijah Herring, and now he’s a backup.

The most likely scenario is that Beasley plays weakside and middle linebacker, like he did last season. And Herring and Carter get more snaps.

But if Telander played exceptionally well against Austin Peay, coaches could consider giving him a few snaps against Florida.

Kickoff specialist Josh Turbyville

Kickoff specialist Josh Turbyville boomed four kickoffs for touchbacks but kicked two more out of bounds to give Virginia prime field position.

Coaches like Turbyville, a former Knox Catholic standout, in that role. And it was only the second college game for the redshirt freshman.

But Turbyville needs a clean performance against Austin Peay with no major mistakes. If not, freshman Max Gilbert and placekicker Charles Campbell are other options for kickoffs.

The same could be said for punter Jackson Ross. He also had a shaky game against Virginia but showed great potential. But if UT routs Austin Peay, Ross won’t attempt enough punts to impact his role.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

