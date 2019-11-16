7 teams Seahawks fans should be rooting for in Week 11

Seattle Seahawks fans can rest easy and enjoy some stress-free football on Sunday as their team takes its bye in Week 11. But while the Seahawks (8-2) are idle, there are still certain results that would help Seattle's playoff chances.

Here are seven teams that Seahawks fans should be pulling for on Sunday.

1. Atlanta Falcons (at Caroline Panthers)

The Panthers are 5-4, and the Seahawks have a chance to put the Panthers away in Week 15, but a loss Sunday would all but remove Carolina from the wildcard discussion. Atlanta impressively beat the Saints in Week 10, and so there's no reason why they can't win one on the road in Charlotte.

2. New England Patriots (at Philadelphia Eagles)

Seattle is also two games up in the loss column over the 5-4 Eagles. A win for the Patriots would all but end Philly's wildcard hopes before the Seahawks play the Eagles on the road in Week 12.

3. Detroit Lions (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Another similar situation here as the Cowboys are also 5-4. The difference is that Seattle doesn't play Dallas. The Seahawks shouldn't need any help against the aforementioned trio of 5-4 teams, but it couldn't hurt in case Seattle went through a rough patch over the final month and a half of the regular season.

4. Denver Broncos (at Minnesota Vikings)

This one would be big with Minnesota at 7-3. The Week 13 matchup when the Seahawks host the Vikings on "Monday Night Football" could have serious playoff implications in terms of seeding and potential first-round byes. Seahawks fans wouldn't mind having more than a one-game cushion going into that contest. A Denver win would be a huge upset as the Broncos (3-6) are 10-point road underdogs.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New Orleans Saints)

This is another game that would be huge if Seattle has hopes of getting a first-round bye, or, in the best-case scenario, home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Seahawks and Saints (7-2) are tied in the loss column, but New Orleans owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bucs are 5.5-point underdogs, but the Saints are coming off a game in which they failed to score a touchdown against the Falcons. This feels like a bounce-back game and a rout in favor of New Orleans, but Seahawks fans can still hope.

6. Chicago Bears (at Los Angeles Rams)

The Rams (5-4) have struggled mightily this season as teams have replicated Bill Belichick's Super Bowl recipe for slowing down Sean McVay's offense. Still, Los Angeles is just two games back of Seattle in the loss column. With games ahead against Seattle and San Francisco, the Rams have a chance to surge over their final seven contests, albeit an unlikely outcome at this point.

7. Arizona Cardinals (at San Francisco 49ers)

This, obviously, would be the upset that completes a perfect week for Seahawks fans. Seattle beat San Francisco in Week 10 to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season. It put the Seahawks in control of their own destiny in the NFC West. The Seahawks don't need help, but nobody in Seattle would argue with an Arizona win ahead of the 49ers grueling three-game stretch against the Packers, Ravens and Saints from Weeks 12-14. San Francisco is 9.5-point favorites, and it feels like this one will be a blowout.

