7 teams who could trade for Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting place with edge rusher Danielle Hunter. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Vikings have made Hunter available via trade.

The thing here is really simple: Hunter won’t play on his current salary of $4.9 million. The Vikings have been exploring ways with Hunter and his camp to find what Fowler called a “creative solution.” That hasn’t happened yet.

With everything up in the air and little progress being made, a trade is very possible. Here are five teams that could be interested in a trade for Hunter.

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have done a lot to improve and build their roster this offseason, but the edge position is still a major weak spot. Trevis Gipson is a solid player, but that’s not a number-one edge rusher for an NFL defense. Trading Hunter within the division would be a difficult ask, but Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been willing to do so before and the Bears do have two first-round picks next year and two second-round picks in 2025, which gives them plenty of ammunition to make a big move.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In year three of the Trevor Lawrence era, the Jaguars are primed to make a run this year. They added Calvin Ridley to give Lawrence the number-one receiver he needs, but the defense lost some pieces. Josh Allen is still a very good edge rusher, but they need more consistency in that department. Hunter would give that to them and then some. The Jaguars do have a draft capital issue. Their second, third and fourth-round picks are tied up as a condition of the Calvin Ridley trade.

Jaguars Wire’s Adam Stites wrote about the possibility over at Jaguars Wire earlier this week.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants got a top-tier pass rusher in the top-five last season in Kayvon Thibodeaux. Opposite of him is Azeez Ojulari is good, but with the offense being shaky, adding an elite pass rusher to the mix with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams would give the Giants an elite front. Wink Martindale could create some incredible blitz packages with this defense.

USA Today Sports

The Titans have had an interesting offseason and feel like a team in transition. If they believe they can make a run this year by staying healthy, something they have failed to do in the past two seasons, Hunter could slide right in opposite of Harold Landry and next to Jeffrey Simmons. Those three could be a true force on the defensive line, but salary cap concerns could prevent a move from happening.

Washington Comanders

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Fans have run wild with speculation that the Vikings should trade for 2020 second overall pick Chase Young this offseason with Hunter potentially going back to the Commanders. There is merit to that, but will they want to bring in another high priced defensive lineman with Montez Sweat about to get paid and both Da’Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen already on massive contracts? That could make things dicey, but the intrigue is massive if they were to make the move.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers have made some big moves this offseason to rebuild this roster and it started with Bryce Young as the first overall pick. They said no to two first-round picks for Brian Burns and it will help the rebuild process quickly. With a defense that has some nice pieces, adding Hunter could give them a dominant force on the defensive line for the next 5+ seasons.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are in a unique position by having a deep, talented roster without having to pay a quarterback big money. The defensive line is dominant with Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, but Bosa is currently holding out for a new contract. If the 49ers want to make another run with a dominant defensive line, they could trade for Hunter with a short contract extension while giving Bosa the contract he deserves. Trey Lance could also be in the conversation to come back in a package as well, something that could give the Vikings another option at quarterback in 2024.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=80558,80553,80548,80525,80522]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire