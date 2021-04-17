7 teams the Colts could trade down with in 2021 draft

The Indianapolis Colts currently hold the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which is slated to begin in just over a week.

One of the philosophies that general manager Chris Ballard has made clear is their willingness to trade down and acquire more picks. After trading away a 2021 third-round pick as a part of the Carson Wentz trade, it’s almost likely that Ballard moves back in some capacity during the draft.

Ballard has never had fewer than the regular allotment of picks in a draft. He currently has six, which may make him feel a bit uneasy. Holding a prime spot for teams to want to move up, the Colts will have their share of suitors in potential trade backs.

Finding value in trade backs is never easy as there is no perfect formula, but the trade value models from Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill give us somewhat of a picture to look at.

Here are seven teams the Colts may be able to trade down with in the 2021 draft:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 24 overall The Steelers are doing everything they can to win now while Ben Roethlisberger is under center. They have a strong defense and some weapons on offense, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them move up for a player they really like. Most analysts have Pittsburgh as the prime spot for running back Najee Harris but it's unclear whether they would trade up to get him. Depending on which model you look at for trade value charts, the Colts wouldn't get a haul just to move back three spots. Maybe Ballard can convince them to part ways with the No. 87 pick, but that may be hard to swing. It would be worth it to do so, but the more likely case would be that the Colts add the Steelers' two fourth-round picks (Nos. 128, 140).

Cleveland Browns

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 26 overall Like the Steelers, the Colts probably wouldn't get a massive haul to move back five spots. But given the current state of the Browns roster, they are probably wanting to bet on themselves. If they find a playmaker they really like on either side of the ball available at No. 21, they could pull the trigger. The Browns have two third-round picks (Nos. 89, 91) and two fourth-round picks (Nos. 110, 132). It's unlikely the Colts would be able to move back and get both a third and a fourth-round pick but they could certainly walk away with at least a third.

Story continues

New Orleans Saints

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 28 overall Given their history of trading up and ready roster, the Colts would be wise to target the Saints in a trade. Drew Brees might be retiring but they still have a shot with Jameis Winston under center to be a competitive team. The Saints have two third-round picks (Nos. 98, 105). According to the trade charts, the Colts might be able to swing the Nos. 28, 98 and 133 overall picks in exchange for the No. 21 overall pick. Might be a tough sell, but it's possible.

Green Bay Packers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 29 overall The Packers are proving they can compete in the NFC right now and that Aaron Rodgers is capable of playing at an MVP level. Maybe they want to trade up and get another wide receiver for Rodgers to work with (even though they passed on the chance twice in 2020). According to the trade value charts, the Colts could give up the No. 21 overall pick for the Nos. 29, 92 and 142 overall picks. The Packers could move up, the Colts move back, add a third-rounder and an extra fourth.

Buffalo Bills

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 30 overall The Bills are a team ready to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. Josh Allen improved greatly, and the Bills proved they are content in giving up draft capital for a player they believe in. To move back nine spots, the Colts could ask the Bills for their first (No. 29), third (No. 93) and two fifth-round picks (Nos. 161, 174). According to the trade charts, which aren't perfect, that would be good compensation for both sides.

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 31 overall The Chiefs are in obvious win-now mode with Patrick Mahomes just beginning to hit the prime of what should be an illustrious career. They are aggressive in the draft and could be looking to move up 10 spots to grab a key playmaker on either side of the ball. It's doubtful the Colts would be able to swing getting the Chiefs' second-round pick (No. 63 overall), but never say never. The more realistic package the Colts could get would be the Chiefs' third (No. 94) and two fourth-rounders (Nos. 136, 144) in addition to the No. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Current selection: No. 32 overall The Bucs are looking to run it back after winning the Super Bowl with Tom Brady. As Bucs Wire editor Luke Easterling put it, "They've got more draft picks than open roster spots." That's pretty true as every single starter from the Super Bowl champion team is returning for another shot at a ring. This is a case where maybe the Colts can move back to No. 32 but also add the Bucs' second-round pick, which is the final selection of that round at No. 64 overall. The trade charts say it would be fair compensation, but it's the Bucs who have to feel that way as well. If that doesn't work, maybe the Colts can add the No. 95 overall and a future pick to the deal.

1

1