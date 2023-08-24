7 takeaways from Vikings 2nd joint practice vs. Cardinals

Amid a much cooler day, the Minnesota Vikings concluded their second day of joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The combined session concludes the Vikings’ two joint training camp sessions of training camp. Last week, the Vikings hosted the Tennessee Titans for two days of practice ahead of their preseason matchup.

Earlier in training camp, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised joint practice sessions as an opportunity to have players improve in controlled environments. Last season, the Vikings and San Francisco 49ers combined for a session, and the success of that session prompted the Vikings to add another this year.

The Vikings and Cardinals will both conclude preseason on Saturday afternoon. But before then, here are the biggest takeaways from the final day of joint practice with the Cardinals.

Impact players return to the practice field

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t left training camp entirely healthy, with multiple impactful players missing a different amount of training camp sessions.

However, Thursday’s practice saw the welcomed return of multiple players expected to contribute to the Vikings this season. On defense, linebacker Brian Asamoah II and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon were both upgraded to team reps, signaling that both are close to a return to action. Special teams ace NaJee Thompson and wide receiver Jailon Nailor also returned to practice.

Vikings-Cards joint prax No. 2

•No Cine, Osborn, Nwangwu, J.Williams, Gowan, Beauplan; Osborn appeared banged up yesterday

•Mekhi Blackmon and Brian Asamoah upgraded to team reps

•Hockenson doing routine, off to side w/ strength coach Josh Hingst

•Addison is WR2 w/o KJ — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 24, 2023

Ivan Pace continues to get first-team reps

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The return of Asamoah could have signaled less playing time for undrafted free agent standout Ivan Pace, Jr., but it seems like the former Cincinnati product will have an extended role on defense this season.

Pace seemingly did not leave the field much during practice, and he once again held the responsibility of the green dot, meaning he continued to relay calls to the entire defense. Pace has held that responsibility throughout the preseason, and it seems like it might continue to be a trend as the regular season nears.

Ivan Pace Jr. is not coming off the field during these 11-on11 reps vs Cardinals today. Asamoah is mixing in with Hicks. Pace appears to be the green dot relaying calls in huddle for starters, as he's done in preseason. Good reps for the rookie who has locked up a spot + some. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 24, 2023

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known to rotate players depending on the personnel set, so Pace’s role might still be limited when the regular season begins, but his extended role throughout camp is a welcome surprise for the Vikings.

Jordan Addison continues to impress

Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison is bound to have a big role in the Vikings’ offense, and if training camp is any indication, that’s a good thing for the Vikings.

Addison has constantly impressed during practices, making a variety of highlight-worthy catches that earned him a spot on the team’s social media channels. Thursday’s practice was no different, it seemed, as Addison separated against Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trel Clark before making an impressive leaping grab.

Brandon Powell earns first-team snaps

Aug. 19, 2023.

As K.J. Osborn continues to miss practice, other players have been able to earn first-team snaps. During Thursday’s session, that honor was given to Brandon Powell, who received looks next to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

WR Brandon Powell is working with the first team offense today in KJ Osborn's absence. He's playing alongside Jefferson and Addison. — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 24, 2023

Powell has impressed during the preseason, so his inclusion with the first team isn’t a surprise. Instead, it seems like an indication that Powell should see an increased role in the Vikings’ offense.

Justin Jefferson torches the Cardinals defense

AP Photo/Craig Lassig

Surprise! Justin Jefferson is good at football.

Jefferson has continued to impress during training camp despite not appearing during preseason games. Thursday’s practice indicated another strong showing, including an impressive post route for a touchdown against Cardinals cornerback Kai’Trel Clark.

Kirk Cousins connects with a wide-open Justin Jefferson for a TD during the 2-minute drill! pic.twitter.com/ZaVvVBcJR6 — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 24, 2023

Kirk Cousins also connected with Jefferson on a long play to the sideline, where Jefferson got enough separation from cornerback Antonio Hamilton, Sr. to make an easy catch.

Kirk Cousins ➡️ Justin Jefferson pic.twitter.com/UbEBcL0zxI — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 24, 2023

The Vikings offense will likely go through Jefferson, so his health is imperative to the team’s success. His ability to separate unlike most wide receivers in the league will also be imperative to how successful the Vikings will be this season.

Johnny Mundt has impressive touchdown grab

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kevin O’Connell recently called tight end Johnny Mundt the best TE3 in the NFL, which was already lofty praise for the veteran. However, Mundt has continued to impress for the Vikings offense.

On Thursday, Mundt ran an impressive route that left safety Budda Baker in the dust. Mundt followed that up with an impressive grab for a touchdown.

Johnny Mundt vs. Budda Baker 😳 pic.twitter.com/aWxHz7rCiV — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 24, 2023

Ty Chandler shines

Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Ty Chandler has been a surprise through the start of preseason, and he did more of the same on Thursday.

Chandler took a screen pass and, despite some shaky blocking, made multiple defenders miss before turning vertical. From there, Chandler used his speed to close down an angle on a defender before running it into the end zone.

RB screen to Ty Chandler: pic.twitter.com/2CKzuhh0Ac — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 24, 2023

Chandler will likely start the season as the backup running back, but there’s a chance that he could become the starter if Alexander Mattison struggles to begin the season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire