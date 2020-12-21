7 Takeaways: Updated Cowboys draft slot, playoff path and Pollard’s position

The Dallas Cowboys won another game, taking out the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 41-33 victory at home in AT&T Stadium. Winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, and first time since September 2019 was a major plus, and a feel good story despite doing so against teams that are floundering to the finish line. Last week it was Cincinnati, this week they sent the 49ers to their sixth defeat in their last seven games.

Regardless, there was a lot to take away from this contest. From Tony Pollard’s fourth-quarter turnaround, to the defensive stars of the game, there was a lot to dissect. But first, we start with the two high-level views of things, what the win did for the Cowboys’ draft positioning and their playoff chances.

Updated Draft Order

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The victory moved Dallas to 5-9 on the season, but despite two wins in a row are still in position for a top-10 selection come April. As of the completion of the late games on Sunday, Dallas sits in the No. 8 position, tied with four other teams with similar records. They are currently in front of the Los Angeles Chargers due to a see-saw strength of schedule battle, but that may end up changing with the Sunday and Monday night battle's featuring four teams on the Cowboys schedule and not on the Chargers. Here's the current look, via Tankathon.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-13) SOS: .554 New York Jets (1-13) SOS: .596 Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) SOS: .537 Carolina Panthers (4-10) SOS: .531 Atlanta Falcons (4-10) SOS: .536 Miami Dolphins (via HOU) (4-10) SOS: .550 Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) SOS: .532 Dallas Cowboys (5-9) SOS: .477 Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) SOS: .482 Detroit Lions (5-9) SOS: .509 San Francisco 49ers (5-9) SOS: .549 Denver Broncos (5-9) SOS: .561 New York Giants (5-8) SOS: .500

Dallas' Playoff Hopes

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Of course the draft order isn't the only thing still undecided; Dallas still has a shot at the playoffs. The gamut is straight forward, at 5-9, they are a game behind Washington, but the Football Team swept them in two games, so the Cowboys have to finish ahead of them in the standings to win the NFC East and earn the No. 4 seed in the seven-team NFC playoffs. To do that, Dallas will have to beat Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, then turn around and defeat the New York Giants. Doing so will mean that they have swept the Giants, and regardless of what New York does Sunday night against Cleveland or in Week 16 against Baltimore, gives Dallas the tiebreaker against them head-to-head. Washington will need to either beat Carolina in Week 16 at home, or go on the road and beat the Eagles in Week 17. Either victory will keep them ahead of the Cowboys. So, Dallas win out and Washington lose out, and the Cowboys are hosting a playoff game. By the way, the Los Angeles Rams, who needed a bogus OPI call on Michael Gallup to beat Dallas in Week 1, and just lost to an 0-13 New York Jets team, are the current matchup for the NFC East winner.

No run game without Ezekiel Elliott, until...

Advanced statisticians are enamored with Expected Points, and rightfully so. The metric that assigns potential points to each play based on down, distance and field position is very representative when it comes to the passing game, but when it comes to encapsulating the value of a running back it does seem to fall short. Still, it's often used as an example of why the Cowboys made a bad decision paying Ezekiel Elliott (or any team, any running back), when backups like Tony Pollard produce a higher EPA in smaller volume. Well, Pollard got a chance at the big chair on Sunday and... well, it wasn't pretty. At first. Pollard ran the rock 10 times for 23 yards, a 2.3 average. It was a far cry from his 4.5 yard per carry average entering the game, which is often the case for running backs who go from change of pace to primary ball carrier. Pollard was stuffed routinely on the game, by San Francisco's stout defense. And then, the game clincher happened.

(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)

After Dallas secured their second fourth-quarter interception, Pollard gained six yards on 1st-and-10, and then he exploded off right tackle for a 40-yard touchdown. The jaunt showed the explosiveness Pollard possesses, the ability to take the ball to the house on any play, even when he's having an abject failure of a game. This is the component the Cowboys should be exploiting moving forward. He is capable of giving the home run at any moment, even if he's not the guy you want running the ball routinely.

Tank Lawrence is really, really good

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

For some reason, many Dallas fans don't like DeMarcus Lawrence ever since he signed a big five-year deal going into the 2019 season. Lawrence hasn't been racking up sack numbers to duplicate his back-to-back double-digit sack. They are not paying attention to the games, however, because Lawrence continues to wreck shop along the line of scrimmage and behind it. For the second-straight game, Lawrence forced a fumble that turned into score for the offense, this time with a beautiful strip sack of 49ers QB Nick Mullens.

Injuries Mount Up

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LB Leighton Vander Esch - Vander Esch may have suffered the most major injury of the bunch, landing awkwardly on a tackle in the third quarter with his leg pinned under the offensive player. He says it's not broken and believes it's a high ankle sprain, pending Monday's MRI. WR Michael Gallup - Gallup left the game in the second half with a right hip strain. He left the game with three catches on five targets for 26 yards and a first-quarter score in the back of the end zone. Safety Xavier Woods - Woods entered the game nursing a groin injury, but left the contest with a rib injury. He had just two tackles on the game. DT Antwaun Woods - Woods left the game in the second quarter and did not return, dealing with a left ankle sprain. CB Chris Westry - Westry left the game on a special teams play. The second-year UDFA suffered a knee injury on kick coverage.

Jourdan Lewis makes audition tape

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Lewis is a free agent at the end of the season, one of several in the Cowboys' secondary. He's down the depth chart as he's the fourth cornerback behind rookie Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown and fellow free agent Chidobe Awuzie. While the latter three have been injured, Lewis has been playing a lot recently, but the trio is now healthy, which means over the last two games Lewis' snaps may become limited. Diggs didn't get his full compliment of snaps in Week 15, however, because he's coming off a broken foot and the coaching staff likes to ween a player back into action. Lewis, if this is his last chance at a big role, had a big game. Lewis had a beautiful sack when he blitzed off the left edge on first down. He also came through the trash and had a beautiful TFL on a WR screen, and also broke up a red-zone pass making a great break on the ball. He ended the game with four tackles. Undersized, there may still be plenty of teams which were high on him out of Michigan in 2017 when Dallas grabbed him with their third-round pick. He could have a market in free agency, including a chance he returns to Dallas.

Andy Dalton's options in free agency will be limited

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Once again it appears that Dalton does not have what it takes to command an NFL offense. He entered the season planning to backup Prescott, but any competitor has to be looking forward to getting another chance under center. He got it, with some nice weapons albeit with shoddy protection, and hasn't been able to do anything with it. Once again, the offense was inept with Dalton under center, with only the rare play getting the ball downfield. A 46-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb led to the Cowboys first third-quarter TD in nine games, but it was hardly enough. Dalton finished the game with a 19 of 33 for 209 yards, two touchdown passes and a 96.7 passer rating, but with a negative (-0.2) EPA on the game and a CPOE (completion percentage over expected) 11 points below where it should've been. In other words, he left a bundle of plays on the field. Dalton seems destined to be a player that a team who plans on drafting a quarterback high in April will sign to be the bridge guy. As soon as that young QB is ready to take over, Dalton will be relegated to the bench. His time as a starting QB in this league appears to be behind him.

