7 takeaways from the top RB, OL performances at NFL Combine

Big Combine for the big guys. Fastest in #NFLCombine history. 😤 pic.twitter.com/DduCMAu39N — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

On Thursday, the Eagles were able to get an up-close look at a talented group of wide receiver and tight end prospects for April’s upcoming draft.

On Friday the running backs and offensive linemen took the field in Indianapolis, with several big-named offensive linemen and dual-threat running backs greatly improving their stock.

The NFL Combine got off to a blazing start on Thursday night and Friday’s group from the offensive line was record-setting as well.

Here are seven takeaways from night two.

1. Pierre Strong Jr. , RB, South Dakota State



Another player who cracked the 4.4 on the 40-yard dash was South Dakota State’s Strong. He was one of the few who’s unofficial time was actually an undersell.

4.39u 💨 SDSU's Pierre Strong Jr. just dropped the fasted 40 time among RBs this year! (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Ne3KBJFRsS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 5, 2022

2. Boston College, IOL, Zion Johnson

If Philadelphia wanted a guard in the first round, the former Boston College star could be the answer.

He had a 1.80 10-yard split (which is the first 10 yards in the 40-yard dash), further cementing his status as one of the most explosive prospects available.

.@BCFootball OL Zion Johnson takes the 2022 Combine lead with 32 bench press reps… And the man did it barefoot. 😂 @_ZJ77 📺: #NFLCombine starting at 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jqvzQWH8LO — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2022

3. Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

Parham was a standout in the second group of offensive linemen who worked out on Friday. He ran a 4.93 40 at 311 pounds, showed good fluidity and levels when hitting the pads and is among the most athletic players avaiable.

4, Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Green was hopeful of testing out as a tackle, but he’ll remain at guard will still likely be a top-50 selection after lacking explosiveness in key drills. .

Green could fall out of the first round and right into the Eagles lap.

Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green runs a 5.29 in the 40 yard dash with a 1.81 10 yard split#NFLCombine x #GigEm

pic.twitter.com/H0nBd4AQIr — Tim England (@tengland_150) March 4, 2022

5. Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

The running back has previously proved his prowess for playing with power and physicality, but Walker showed scouts that he can move also, posting a soid 40-yard dash time.

One of the best RBs in college last season just clocked in at 4.46u on his first run.@Kenneth_Walker9 | @MSU_Football 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0RHBfMQEh3 — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

6. Cameron Jurgens, G/C, Nebraska

A former guard and center at Nebraska, Jurgens was a bigger winner by showing fluid movements, change of direction and impressive initial speed and punch at the point of attack.

7. Random notes from night 2



James Cook, Running Back, Georgia

An explosive dual-threat running back, Cook is the younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook. He displayed the same soft hands and crisp route running.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall will be RB1 of the 2022 draft class after combining soft hands with an explosive first steps.

South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers are both underrated running back who could be a late-round selections and perform right away.

