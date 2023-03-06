7 takeaways from the top RB, OL performances at NFL Combine

The Eagles and 31 other teams were in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL scouting combine, and all eyes Sunday were on the running backs and offensive linemen portion of the workouts.

Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are both slated for free agency along with 9 key contributors on defense.

It won’t be possible for the Eagles to bring them all back, especially once Jalen Hurts signs his new deal.

With Philadelphia potentially targeting a running back in April’s draft, names like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Zach Charbonnet were on display.

Here are seven takeaways from the final day of the scouting combine.

Broderick Jones

The Georgia offensive tackle is an athletic marvel and a player to watch at multiple positions along the offensive line.

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones ran an official 4.97-second 40-yard dash, the fastest by any offensive lineman at the 2023 NFL Combine. Jones earned a 85 athleticism score with his performance so far, pending shuttle and bench drills. pic.twitter.com/yw1UjDXw6O — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2023

Athletic offensive line prospects

2023 OL Athleticism Score Leaderboard (Group 11) 📋@EMUFB's Sidy Sow currently leads all '23 offensive linemen by the NGS athleticism score (89), driven by an impressive 5.07 40-yard dash at 323 pounds.#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/HWLC2Dxe06 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2023

Jeff Stoutland was front and center at the offensive linemen working out and there were several fast prospects for their position.

Fastest 40 Times (OL): 🥇 Broderick Jones, Georgia: 4.97s

🥈 Anton Harrison, Oklahoma: 4.98s

🥈 Blake Freeland, BYU: 4.98s pic.twitter.com/ZQsfe8nLv8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

Bijan Robinson



Aem Ut Vs Tcu 25

The Texans running back put on a show and with two first-round picks, Philadelphia wouldn’t be foolish in selecting the All-American at No. 10 overall.

Robinson also displayed elite athleticism and pass-catching skills.

Robinson then put his footwork on display cementing his status as the NFL’s next great young running back.

Anton Harrison



Ou Vs Utep

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison joins the legacy of Sooner OL heading to the NFL like #Eagles RT Lane Johnson. Harrison said he looks up to Johnson + appreciates that he always returned to Norman, showing he cares about the players who followed him. pic.twitter.com/SiQg2FMkFz — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) March 4, 2023

An Oklahoma Sooner like Lane Johnson, Harrison would provide elite depth to the Eagles’ deepest position.

Anton Harrison with some TORQUE pic.twitter.com/emOJWRcGlY — Mike (@bengals_sans) February 18, 2023

Harrison allowed just two sacks over three seasons. And he’s a dominant run blocker as well.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to Anton Harrison after his rep in the pass pro drop drill: “Nice three-step drop! You know the value of that!” High praise for the Oklahoma tackle. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 5, 2023

Peter Skoronski

If Philadelphia wants to make a statement about rebuilding in the trenches, then Skoronski would be the guy at No. 10 overall. The Northwestern offensive tackle recorded the 2nd-best vertical (34.5″) and broad jump (9’7″) of the offensive line group at the 2023 NFL Combine, earning an 83 athleticism score.

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski recorded the 2nd-best vertical (34.5") and broad jump (9'7") of the OL group at the 2023 NFL Combine, earning an 83 athleticism score. Skoronski is the top ranked offensive lineman on @MoveTheSticks' latest top 50 big board (7th overall). pic.twitter.com/qVpsHVW9vh — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2023

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs showing he has perhaps the most elite feet at RB in the NFL Draft. #NFLCombine #RollTide #AlabamaFootball pic.twitter.com/qYojf7dAD5 — Justin Riley (@JustinRiley7) March 5, 2023

The former Alabama running back had a formal meeting with Philadelphia and put his speed on display with his first 40-yard dash.

Jahmyr Gibbs runs a 4.40 forty🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ky9VVbyAAB — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet scored 11 touchdowns at Michigan in 2019 before transferring to UCLA, where he ran for 1,137 yards and 13 scores (5.6 average), and in 2020 he ran for 1,359 with 14 (7.0).

