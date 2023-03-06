7 takeaways from the top RB, OL performances at NFL Combine

Glenn Erby
·4 min read

The Eagles and 31 other teams were in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL scouting combine, and all eyes Sunday were on the running backs and offensive linemen portion of the workouts.

Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are both slated for free agency along with 9 key contributors on defense.

It won’t be possible for the Eagles to bring them all back, especially once Jalen Hurts signs his new deal.

With Philadelphia potentially targeting a running back in April’s draft, names like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Zach Charbonnet were on display.

Here are seven takeaways from the final day of the scouting combine.

Broderick Jones

The Georgia offensive tackle is an athletic marvel and a player to watch at multiple positions along the offensive line.

Athletic offensive line prospects

Jeff Stoutland was front and center at the offensive linemen working out and there were several fast prospects for their position.

Bijan Robinson


The Texans running back put on a show and with two first-round picks, Philadelphia wouldn’t be foolish in selecting the All-American at No. 10 overall.

Robinson also displayed elite athleticism and pass-catching skills.

Robinson then put his footwork on display cementing his status as the NFL’s next great young running back.

Anton Harrison


An Oklahoma Sooner like Lane Johnson, Harrison would provide elite depth to the Eagles’ deepest position.

Harrison allowed just two sacks over three seasons. And he’s a dominant run blocker as well.

Peter Skoronski

If Philadelphia wants to make a statement about rebuilding in the trenches, then Skoronski would be the guy at No. 10 overall. The Northwestern offensive tackle recorded the 2nd-best vertical (34.5″) and broad jump (9’7″) of the offensive line group at the 2023 NFL Combine, earning an 83 athleticism score.

Jahmyr Gibbs

The former Alabama running back had a formal meeting with Philadelphia and put his speed on display with his first 40-yard dash.

Zach Charbonnet

Charbonnet scored 11 touchdowns at Michigan in 2019 before transferring to UCLA, where he ran for 1,137 yards and 13 scores (5.6 average), and in 2020 he ran for 1,359 with 14 (7.0).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

