7 takeaways from the top QB, WR, TE performances at NFL Combine

Official WR 40-yard dash times: 4.28 Tyquan Thornton

4.31 Velus Jones

4.32 Calvin Austin

4.33 Alec Pierce, Danny Gray

4.34 Bo Melton

4.36 Christian Watson

4.38 Garrett Wilson

4.39 Chris Olave

4.41 Skyy Moore

4.42 Isaiah Weston

4.43 Jahan Dotson, Khalil Shakir, Kevin Austin Jr. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 4, 2022

The NFL Combine got off to a blazing start on Thursday night when the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends took the field for the workout portion of events at Lucas Oil Field.

Fans, scouts, coaches, executives, and insiders were on hand to watch guys like Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and others put on an aerial display that should shake up many NFL draft boards around the league.

Here are seven takeaways from the first night.

1. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Chris Olave measured in at just under 6-foot-1 and weighing 187 pounds, the former Buckeye ran an unofficial 4.26 time in the 40-yard dash. His official time was 4.39 seconds.

Olave or Garrett Wilson could be the first wide receiver off of the board.

2. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Austin, Texas native showed his athleticism and precise route-running and standing almost 6-foot-0, 183-pound Wilson recorded an official 4.38 time in the 40.

Story continues

And now Garrett Wilson with a 4.37 holy 👀 pic.twitter.com/sQ2yP5Kmzk — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) March 4, 2022

3. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks ran a 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash, complementing his size at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds.

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks profiles similarly to Titans WR A.J. Brown in both size and athleticism. Burks (6'2", 225) & Brown (6'0 1/2", 226) performed comparably in both the 40-yard dash and the broad jump at the NFL combine.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/0NBBG4x25F — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2022

4. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Thorton

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thorton makes you nervous coming off the Jalen Reagor miss in 2022, but there’s no denying the Baylor wide receiver has some jets.

Thorton ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash Thursday at 6-foot-2, 183 pounds.

5. Eagles can get a solid wide receiver on Day 2



Quick Lane

If Philadelphia chooses to address positions other than the wide receiver in the first round, Several prospects flashed big-time potential during the workout portion.

Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore blazed a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and showed superior route running on the field. Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III, Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr., North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir, and Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce all turned in impressive times as well.

6. Georgia WR George Pickens a name to watch

Joshua L. Jones-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati

The former Georgia wide receiver returned to the Bulldogs’ national title run following an ACL tear. Already a big-named talent on the field, Pickens solidified his return with a 4.47 40 time at 6-foot-3, 195-pounder.

Philadelphia is looking for a big-bodied wideout and he could fit the mold.

7. Virginia tight end Jelani Woods could pair well with Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles need a second tight end and Jelani Woods made his case to be a player to watch in the second or third rounds.

At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods completed 24 reps in the bench press and he caught the ball well during the on-field portion of the workout. Woods was projected as an early Day 3 selection, but after his NFL Combine performance, he could be a third-round target or higher.

Jelani Woods led all TEs in the bench press with 24 reps. Now he just ran a 4.61u. Keep your eyes peeled for this @UVAFootball TE. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aylmuPPy4H — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2022

1

1