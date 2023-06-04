7 takeaways from the start of Eagles’ OTAs

NFL training camps are fast approaching, and all 32 teams across the league and ramping up the preparation for a tremendous regular season.

The Eagles gathered three times this week for OTAs, with the final session in a bowling alley.

Philadelphia was able to get in some excellent and efficient work at the NovaCare Complex, allowing a cast of new faces to continue embracing the culture and schemes.

Nick Sirianni’s team will reconvene for the final three sessions of the summer on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

With practice completed, here are takeaways from the start of OTAs.

No perfect attendance

OTAs are voluntary, and although some big names were in attendance for all three days, there were several missing in action. DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson, Reddick, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett (ACL), Josiah Scott, Devon Allen (track-related), and undrafted rookie receiver Jadon Haselwood were all absent.

Rookies

Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith have looked impressive in individual drills, while former Alabama left tackle Tyler Steen has looked explosive and athletic at right guard.

The Eagles could and will likely give Nolan Smith snaps at WILL linebacker in hopes of pairing the rookie with Haason Reddick or letting him lose in space.

Reed Blankenship gets the nod

Blankenship and free-agent addition Terrell Edmunds were the first-team safeties on defense during the seven-on-seven drill.

Blankenship has said everything right about bringing physicality to the Eagles’ defense. K’Von Wallace was initially with the second unit alongside free agent Justin Evans. Rookie Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum were paired on the third team, although the former got some later repetitions with the second team.

Eagles going with experience at Running Back

Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott got the first first-team reps at running back as Philadelphia eased Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift into the mix.

Swift will play a dynamic role as a pass catching running back, while Penny will be used to wear down, and punish opposing defenses.

Grant Calcaterra bulking up

With Jack Stoll ahead of him on the depth chart and Dan Arnold being signed in free agency, Grant Calcaterra. has bulked up for an increased role.

With the added size, Calcaterra won’t be looked at as just a pass-catching tight end.

Depth Chart notes

It’s only OTAs, but the depth chart is starting to take shape.

Second-year star Nakobe Dean lined up as the starting MIKE linebacker, and Nicholas Morrow was at the WILL.

Second-year center and Jason Kelce’s successor, Cam Jurgens was at right guard with the first team. He battles rookie Tyler Steen for the job and Jurgens has the early lead.

With James Bradberry not participating in 7-on-7s, Greedy Williams and Josh Jobe alternated snaps with the first team opposite Darius Slay.

Rookie Kelee Ringo worked with the second team as an outside cornerback.

The Eagles’ first-team safeties were Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds. Rookie Sydney Brown was with the second team and third teams, but his time is coming.

Philadelphia signed Olamide Zaccheaus to compete with Quez Watkins and it’ll be an intense battle after a down season for the former Southern Miss product.

Watkins was with the first team on Thursday and he made several nice catches over the two days of on-field work.

Zaccheaus will play the slot and should get plenty of opportunity to make plays in space. Philadelphia has said all the right things about supporting Watkins and he’ll get every chance to shine.

