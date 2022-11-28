7 takeaways from the Saints’ shutout loss to the 49ers

It was the New Orleans Saints worst loss of the season, a 13-0 shut out against the San Francisco 49ers. The team saw many of the same issues that have plagued them all season resurface after an impressively clear win against the Los Angeles Rams last week. In what was an embarrassing display, here are our biggest takeaways from the loss.

The Saints are their own worst enemy

Penalties, fumbles, drops, play calling and just plain discipline all come into question yet again for New Orleans. The Saints surrendered three first downs to penalty, lost two fumbles (both by running back Alvin Kamara), came up empty in the red zone thanks to passes bouncing off of helmets in the endzone and even clobbered players when they got out of bounds. This was one of the most undisciplined showings by the team so far who still have no been able to put together a two-game win streak. Even when things did look like they were about to turn in a major way thanks to rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor, the pick and big return get wiped out by a Chris Harris Jr. illegal hands to the face penalty.

The Saints, yet again, could not get out of their own. And yes, there were several officiating woes as well including a 30-yard reception by rookie wideout Chris Olave being inexplicably wiped off the board. But based on the Saints’ vast inefficiencies in the Bay Area, who know what that red zone possession would have turned into anyway? Nothing was going right for New Orleans in this loss.

The Saints may not win another game this season

Here are the Saints’ upcoming opponents as the season creeps to an end:

Week 13 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 14 – bye week

Week 15 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 17 – at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Some of these games would have been considered easy wins before the season began. Now, particular after the Saints showings against the 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in previous weeks makes it tough to see where New Orleans could be guaranteed another win this season.

New Orleans was inches away from a 17-13 win

The Saints defense held up well enough for the team to be in striking distance in the fourth quarter. Had kicker Wil Lutz’ earlier field goal attempt gone in, Kamara cross the goal line on his second fumble and either tight end Juwan Johnson or Taysom Hill caught their catchable passes in the endzone, things would be a lot different.

But that’s the NFL. A game of attrition and inches. New Orleans simply did not have the game they needed despite being in position to get it done.

There's no way Andy Dalton is the best "offensive choice" at quarterback

Yes, Dalton by most accounts should have had two touchdown passes, or at least should have led two touchdown drives in this game. But it has become increasingly clear that he is not the quarterback that can elevate the talent around him. Instead, he needs to be elevated. While the Saints offense is struggling, that should not be the situation they are subjected to. It feels like a waste of breath at this point, as the staff is clearly sold on Dalton as the starter, but former starting quarterback Jameis Winston should be getting opportunities at this point. Sans health, (Winston has not been listed on the injuries report for multiple week now) there really does not feel like any valid reason to keep him on the sideline while the offense drowns and gets shut out for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Dennis Allen is likely safe, but Pete Carmichael's future may be in question

It would be a legitimate shock if Allen were not head coach for the Saints in 2022, barring something unforeseen. But asking questions of their offensive play caller is a move that would make sense. Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael has been an inconsistent leader of this offense throughout the 2022 season and even in a game like this one against the Niners, things bottom out after being blanked on the scoreboard.

Carmichael called plays that should have resulted in points on the board. Aforementioned drops, fumbles at the goal line, but the conservative nature of Sunday’s offensive was the dagger in between and the team’s lack of offensive identity throughout their season may be one of the most overlooked but detrimental elements of their struggles. It feels very much like the Saints would be justified in going another direction in leading the charge on offense in 2023.

The Saints defense did more than enough to win

As for the defense, the returns of players like defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport led to an attacking unit that held San Francisco to only 13 points. Unfortunately, that’s all the 49ers needed. Cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Taylor had solid games, though the decision to start Bradley Roby on the outside with Harris Jr. in the slot was a curious one. They held a formidable and explosive San Francisco offense to just 4.7 yards per play forced a huge red zone turnover on downs. The defense did what it needed to do to limit a volatile and hard-to-contain attack, but the offense could not turn opportunity into success.

This loss is an uglier stain on an already ugly season

The Saints are not who fans expected they would be this season. With a now 4-8 record on the year and an 8% shot at making the playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers awaiting next week, things are about as gloomy as they have been around the team. And the team’s first shut out since 2002 only makes it worse.

New Orleans had previously held the record for most games without a shut out at over 330. But now, that streak has come to an end. The last four times New Orleans has been shut out; Week 17 of the 2001 season, Week 6 of 1998, Week 9 of 1997 and Sunday’s loss, were all against the 49ers.

