7 takeaways from the Saints’ brutal loss to the Bucs

Hope you didn’t think that getting shutout was the worst loss the New Orleans Saints would have this season. Because if so, you were sorely disappointed Monday night as the Saints blew a 13-point lead late in the game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are our takeaways from a brutal, brutal loss that secured the first losing season seen in New Orleans since 2016.

The Saints' season is over

The Saints now sit at 4-9 on the season and have less than a one percent chance to make the postseason. Sure, the team will continue to compete and fight and young players will get opportunities to showcase themselves, but there’s effectively no chance they will go beyond the Jan. 8 matchup with the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans.

For Saints fans, it is a disappointing way to see the season go when there were such high expectations for the talented roster. There is no doubt that this team’s skill is better than its record, but unfortunately inconsistencies, mistakes and undisciplined play have led to this. The Saints will have a bye week next before closing out their final four games. Throughout those games there’s no doubt that they’ll do everything they can to win as many contests as they can. But for most, the offseason began Monday night.

This was the biggest indictment on Dennis Allen thus far

Questions have been getting louder and louder around the Saints head coach and what his future is or is not with the team. It seems most likely that he will get a second year to help reshape the roster and make some new decisions based upon what he has learned. But without a doubt, if the New Orleans brass was looking for a reason to pivot during the offseason, this game may be all the fodder they needed.

There were a lot of concerns throughout this matchup, but the defense yielding 118 passing yards and 14 points over the last 5:21 of the game certainly stands out. The bread and butter of the team is supposed to be on that side of the ball, so when it comes up short all eyes will go to Allen. Not that they got much help from an offense that settled for three field goals and 0-3 in the red zone, but this team has closed out leads with Allen as defensive play-caller before. To not do so in this game is brutal.

One way or another the Saints coaching staff will see changes this offseason

Even if the Saints do not decide to make a change at head coach this offseason, which does feel unlikely anyway, other coaching staff changes would not be surprising. Play calling on the offensive side has been shaky all season and Monday night, a slant called on 3rd and 1 and pivotal 2nd down sack taken on a play with no star skill position players on the field are a couple of the lowlights. If the Saints are interested in a minor overhaul that could have a large impact, the Offensive Coordinator role is one to watch.

The other piece will be more attached to former head coach Sean Payton than performance evaluation. If Payton does end up coaching in 2023 as many expect, it is likely he will poach some members of the current staff. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen is a prime example of that group. One way or another, the Saints will be replacing some of their coaching staff come 2023.

Rashid Shaheed is the real deal

He did not score a touchdown Monday night, but the explosive playmaker showed his value consistently. Totaling 4 catches for 75 receiving yards on offense along with 89 combined return yards, Shaheed is going from hidden weapon to known commodity. One has to ask what took so long for the Saints to get him more involved, but at least it has started to happen. Shaheed should be a future option that the offense can rely on as he has grown so much so quickly.

Monday night he impressed with a 40-yard completion early on, but also showed that he can be a reliable asset. His ability to work his way open as quarterback Andy Dalton scrambled and extended a first half play. Those are the types of nuances and developments you love to see from a young player.

It's time to start evaluating young talent

As the season winds down and the Saints playoff changes turn microscopic, they can use the final four games following the bye week to evaluate some talent on their roster. First-round offensive tackle Trevor Penning is a prime example. Since returning from his preseason turf toe injury, Penning has taken just 16 total snaps on offense. The final weeks of the 2022 season could be a good litmus test for how far along he’s come since joining the team and setting up his path for continued development this offseason.

The list does not stop there. More time for cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor, with or without star Marshon Lattimore will be beneficial as well. The exciting steps forward linebacker Kaden Elliss has taken can be further examined. A growing role for wideout Rashid Shaheed could be carved out and extended looks at more players like wide receiver Kirk Merritt, tight end Lucas Krull and offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz would all be of value.

New Orleans will have a quarterback problem in 2023 unless...

With Jameis Winston the only quarterback currently under contract in 2023, the Saints will have a quarterback problem unless they get some valuable picks back in return for former head coach Sean Payton’s rights. The Los Angeles Chargers continue to lose in animated ways, making them as prime a destination as expected as the season comes to a close. Getting good value in return for Payton is a must for New Orleans who could look to the 2023 draft class to add talent at signal caller.

Dalton did not play a bad game by any stretch against the Buccaneers, but it is clear that the team has not produced at a high level with him at quarterback. Investing in young talent will be imperative for the Saints’ future. Winston may not be in New Orleans next season as there is an out built in to his contract after this year. Based on his being benched for Dalton, it would not be a surprise to see him walk. That could leave the Saints empty-handed to start the offseason at the most important position on the game. It will take multiple swings to get it right, so they can use all the fodder they can get.

If offensive playcalling is a concern, give Ronald Curry a chance

What do you have to lose at this point? Unless keeping Curry one of the NFL’s best-kept secrets is the goal, there is not much reason to avoid getting a look at the guy that might be next in line at offensive coordinator in the Big Easy. With a bye week on the way, it may open the opportunity to do something different before hosting the Atlanta Falcons Week 15. It feels like a longshot, but the question is worth posing. If the New Orleans brass happens to have made up their minds already in regards to offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael’s future as the team’s play caller, is it worth giving Curry a quick tryout before the season is out.

