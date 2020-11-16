7 takeaways from Ravens’ 23-17 loss to the Patriots

In the rain and under the lights of “Sunday Night Football,” the Baltimore Ravens dropped their third loss of the season, this time to the New England Patriots. This loss is a little unlike the others, however, and requires a closer look at where the team stands right now and the expectations moving forward.

While Baltimore made some positive strides this week and there’s a clearer picture about where they need to improve, this loss stings. The Ravens came into this game as heavy favorites with the weather and their opponent’s weaknesses seemingly geared up to further favor Baltimore’s strengths. But lackluster and inconsistent play combined with some sloppiness in sloppy conditions saw New England not only take the Ravens the distance but outright beat them.

There’s a lot Baltimore needs to learn from this loss to improve this season and beyond. Here are the seven things we can take away from the Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the Patriots.

It's time for a swap at center

I think Matt Skura is a solid center, as evidenced by a good 2019 campaign. But the devastating knee injury that ended last season prematurely for Skura seems to be impacting him in 2020. Though the weather certainly played a part and will be the excuse for Sunday's performance, Skura has been terrible snapping the ball over the last few weeks and he hasn't been much better as a blocker. The Ravens' offensive line is in shambles already with left tackle Ronnie Stanley out for the season but Skura is making it worse. A new starting center might not ultimately fix all the woes on the offensive line but it takes care of arguably the biggest one and would make everything else more manageable. There's hope Skura could return next season back in form. Sitting him now might actually allow Baltimore to re-sign him in the offseason, giving him a chance to prove himself when he's back at full health.

Lamar Jackson finally found his mojo

Baltimore has been asking a lot of quarterback Lamar Jackson this season. They clearly wanted him to grow as a passer and unfortunately, Jackson hasn't exactly shown that developmental leap in 2020. Considering how abbreviated the offseason and training camp was for Jackson, it's not a shocker. But the team hasn't been doing their franchise quarterback any favors by asking him to do the exact things he's not great at. Finally in Week 10, we saw the Ravens revert a bit to the type of offense utilized last season. Jackson targeted the middle of the field with quick strikes, showing accuracy to put the ball in front of his intended target to give the receiver room to run after the catch. He did a much better job going through his reads and the receivers did a much better job of getting separation. In the end, Jackson completed 70.6% of his passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception -- not a terrible stat line against a solid defense. By no means was it a perfect outing and Jackson still has some issues with situational football. But if he can put up that type of performance over the next seven weeks, it'll go a long way to helping Baltimore win games and get back to the postseason. It's just a matter of Roman and Jackson leaning more on what he does well instead of trying to force a developmental milestone that just isn't happening this season.

The offense found a rhythm

This piggybacks of Jackson's mojo but the offense as a whole was far better. Against the 13th-ranked defense in the league, Baltimore failed to get at least one first down on only one of their nine drives while sustaining three drives that went 11-plus plays and 65-plus yards. Statistically, it was the offense's fourth-best effort of the season and leaps and bounds better than what we've seen at times this year. As noted above, Jackson was far better as a passer in Week 10, but he elevated the offense on the ground as well. With New England focusing on stopping the run first, Jackson's 55 yards on 11 carries led the team and brought them over the 100-yard mark, making the offense more dynamic. The Ravens' rushing attack has largely been good this season, even if a good bit below last year's showing. But if Jackson can play like he did Sunday and the rushing offense can play up to the standard set in other games this season, Baltimore's offense will be in far better shape moving forward.

It might be time to have a talk with Marquise Brown

It was only a few weeks ago when Brown vented his frustrations about his role in the offense and the number of targets he was given. But on Sunday, Brown could look at no one but himself for his poor showing against the Patriots. Jackson targeted Brown six times in the game, getting just two receptions for 14 yards from the top receiver. Brown failed to show any of the speed so promised this season, struggling to get separation on even deep routes against a cornerback that is much bigger and slower than he is. He didn't fight for the ball on Jackson's lone interception and was routinely guided out of bounds because he wasn't physical enough. I completely understand a receiver getting frustrated about his role in a loss. There was some hope Brown would turn that frustration into some fire on the field and improved production. Instead, Brown has all but disappeared. Over the two games since his now-deleted tweet, Brown has caught just five of his 11 targets for 52 yards and no touchdowns. That's not good enough even if Brown had been silent all season but to complain and then fail to come up with even a single big play in two weeks in inexcusable. I'm not entirely sure what a conversation with Brown should look like but there should absolutely be something done. Either Brown is well behind in his development, he's injured, or he's not giving the team his full effort. But whatever it is, Jackson and the coaching staff needs to light a fire under Brown until he shows up.

Ravens' playoff hopes all but rely on wild card spot

With the Pittsburgh Steelers winning their Week 10 game, they sit at 9-0 and in a comfortable lead in the AFC North. Down three games in the standings and effectively a half-game due to Pittsburgh beating Baltimore in Week 8, the Ravens are pretty much out of time to reverse their fate in the division. Of course, anything can happen, but with just seven games remaining, it'll take an epic collapse from the Steelers to see them not grab the division crown this season. That means all of Baltimore's hopes of postseason glory now come at the wild card, which makes the remainder of the regular season a series of must-win games. The Ravens' schedule isn't terrible the rest of the way with just three teams remaining with a winning record. However, if Baltimore doesn't turn things around quickly, three or more losses in that stretch are a very real possibility. And a 9-7 or 10-6 record might not be enough to get a wild-card seed.

The injuries are becoming a bit much

Seemingly every week the Ravens have had another player head to injured reserve. This week, it'll be tight end Nick Boyle who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots. When combined with Ronnie Stanley, Tyre Phillips, four cornerbacks, and all the various week-to-week injuries it's far too much for Baltimore to simply overcome. The Ravens deserve a lot of credit for fighting through those injuries and continuing to make some strides as a team. But you can't replace that many starters on a team and expect things to remain the same. True to that belief, Baltimore is struggling in the very areas that have been hit hardest by injury this season and it's hard to see them suddenly overcoming that to become the best team in the NFL this year.

Brandon Williams is the heart and soul of the run defense

Just in case anyone was unsure how much nose tackle Brandon Williams actually meant to Baltimore's defense, look no further than Sunday's game. Patriots running back Damien Harris had a career day, rushing for 121 yards on 22 carries. A majority of Harris' production came after Williams exited the game with an ankle injury, seeing him gash the Ravens both up the gut and off the left end. Just take a look at Harris' carry chart, courtesy of Next Gen Stats. It's easy to discount any of the off-tackle runs as not being something Williams could have fixed. But watching closely to the film, William's absence allowed New England's offensive linemen to get to the second level and get hands on linebacker Patrick Queen, who isn't big or strong enough to shed blocks and make tackles. Because of that, fewer players were in a position to make plays when Harris bounced to the outside, seeing him break off several long runs. With Williams' injury severity not yet known and Calais Campbell expected to be out a few more weeks, this is a massive problem for the Ravens moving forward. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry comes to town next week and he has to be licking his chops already at what he should be able to do against this depleted run defense. If Williams misses this game, it's hard seeing the Ravens stopping Henry even if they completely sell out against the run.