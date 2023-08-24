7 takeaways from Rams’ joint practices with Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up two days of practice with the Denver Broncos this week, their final joint practices of the summer. They still have one preseason game left, which they’ll play on Saturday in Denver, but after that, it’s onto final cuts and Week 1 prep.

Based on those in attendance and listening to the comments of Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, it sounds like the Rams had a good couple of days of practice against their opponent. There’s still a lot of work to do before the season opener, but Los Angeles is trending in the right direction.

Here’s what we learned from their two days of practice with the Broncos.

Rams clearly won Wednesday’s practice

According to reporters in attendance in Denver, the Rams were clearly the better team on Wednesday. They won on both sides of the ball, which is great for Rams fans to hear. The offense moved it against a talented defense, while Los Angeles’ defense didn’t give up much ground against the Broncos’ first-team offense, which is led by Russell Wilson.

The Broncos aren’t considered one of the best teams in the league but it’s still encouraging to hear the Rams were the better squad in practice.

It wasn’t terrible for the Broncos in joint practice No. 1 — in other words, not like when SF came in and dominated a 2019 joint session here at Broncos HQ. But the Rams definitely took the day overall — especially ones vs. ones. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 23, 2023

LA’s defense was stout vs. Broncos offense

According to Broncos reporter Zac Stevens, the Rams defense was particularly good on Thursday. They didn’t allow a single touchdown to the Broncos’ first-team offense, which is quite impressive considering the playmakers Denver has on that side of the ball.

There are major concerns about the Rams defense heading into Week 1 but it seems this group more than held its own against the Broncos.

Broncos-Rams joint practice 2 recap: -Jerry Jeudy left the field on cart after grabbing hamstring -Defense started strong, then really slowed, allowing multiple TDs -Essang Bassey had red-zone INT -First-team offense didn’t score a touchdown -Albert O had TD w/2s — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 24, 2023

Matthew Stafford was sharp on Day 1, less so on Day 2

Stafford was excellent on Wednesday, impressing the Broncos’ beat reporters with his accuracy. It still sounds like he had a good day Thursday, but Denver got to him a bit more on defense.

Stafford threw a few interceptions on Day 2, which are nothing to worry about from the Rams’ perspective after the performance he had to begin the two-day session Wednesday.

Stafford was nails first few series. Arm looks way better than a year ago https://t.co/IVDF4bFelm — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 23, 2023

Essang Bassey INTERCEPTION in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. He picked off Matthew Stafford — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 24, 2023

Van Jefferson had a big day Thursday

The Rams are counting on Jefferson to have a strong season as the No. 2 receiver and he’s trending in the right direction as Week 1 approaches. During Thursday’s practice, Jefferson hauled in a deep pass from Stafford that went for a 70-yard touchdown and also made another grab over the middle to set up a touchdown to Kyren Williams.

Everyone knows how good Cooper Kupp is going to be, but Jefferson is a key part of this offense, too.

Rams get momentum back with a 70-yard Stafford-to-Jefferson TD, past Jackson. Stafford climbed the pocket with edge pressure nearing from Cooper and hit Jefferson deep. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 24, 2023

Kyren Williams keeps shining as a pass catcher

The Rams have held Williams out of the preseason to ensure he’s healthy for Week 1, which is a sign of how highly Sean McVay thinks of him. His impact has been felt as a receiver this offseason, contributing in a big way when running routes and catching passes.

He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stafford on Thursday, continuing his strong summer as a pass-catcher.

Stafford with TD connection to RB kyren Williams for 30 yard score. Sterns had tight coverage but great pass and catch followed by Williams punting ball in celebration — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 24, 2023

Cooper Kupp battled against Patrick Surtain

It’s unfortunate the Rams and Broncos won’t both be playing their top starters on Saturday night because it’d be fun to see Kupp go up against Surtain on the field. They’re two of the best players at their respective positions and James Palmer noted the battles they had on Wednesday, mentioning that Kupp is still one of the best receivers in the league.

A few notes on #broncos and #rams joint practice:

– Stafford was locked in from start to finish. Including a fade to the corner for a TD in 2-min to end practice.

– Cooper Kupp vs Patrick Surtain was fun to watch. Kupp had a great day overall. Still one of the very best in the… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 23, 2023

Broncos defense swarmed Stafford on Thursday

The Broncos defense got off to a better start Thursday after a slow day Wednesday, particularly when it came to the pass rush. They were all over Stafford and had several would-be sacks against the Rams quarterback during 11-on-11 drills, which could be taken as a sign that the offensive line struggled a bit.

Much faster start by the Broncos’ defense in 11-on-11. Swarming Matt Stafford — likely would’ve had just back-to-back sacks. Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen among those in on the action. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 24, 2023

