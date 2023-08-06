7 takeaways from Rams’ 7th practice of training camp

It’s hard to believe but the Los Angeles Rams are already nearing the end of training camp this summer. There are just two practices left at UC Irvine before the Rams head back to Thousand Oaks to prepare for the preseason and joint practices with the Raiders and Broncos.

Saturday was the team’s seventh practice of camp, which was a good day for players such as Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Quentin Lake and Brycen Hopkins.

Here’s what we learned from the day of practice.

Quentin Lake had himself a day

Lake stood out in a big way on Saturday, according to those in attendance. He broke up one pass on third down and later picked off another after Richard LeCounte III deflected it, showing he could be on track to start next to Jordan Fuller at safety.

Quentin Lake adds an INT to his day after recording a nice pass breakup earlier. Ball thrown by Brett Rypien went off DB Richard LeCounte’s hands and into the arms of an alert Lake for the takeaway. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 6, 2023

Demarcus Robinson shows off his strong hands

Robinson’s strong camp continued on Saturday with yet another impressive play. On a throw from Brett Rypien in the red zone, Robinson showed off his strong hands by plucking the ball out of the air and getting two feet down for a touchdown, beating Vincent Gray on the in-breaking route.

Logan Bruss staying at RT

The Rams are moving forward with Bruss at right tackle. Though he was projected to play guard, he’s been lining up on the outside with the second-team, backing up Rob Havenstein at right tackle. That’s bad news for his chances of playing this season, considering Havenstein isn’t giving up his starting job anytime soon.

“He had played 17% of his snaps at guard at Wisconsin, but 83% of them at tackle and he looks more comfortable out there,” McVay said. “I think that’s probably where he’ll stay for now.”

Cornerback depth getting thin

Derion Kendrick was already out with a hamstring injury and now Shaun Jolly has joined him on the sidelines. Jolly missed practice on Saturday and Robert Rochell also left early with an ankle injury. That naturally gave Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson some increased opportunities in the secondary.

Secondary is without Derion Kendrick and Shaun Jolly today. Derion has been out with an injury. Jolly repped with the first team on Thursday. — ryan anderson (@RLAndersonLAFB) August 6, 2023

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson draws praise from McVay

Speaking of the rookie corner, McVay had some encouraging words about the former TCU Horned Frog. According to team reporter Stu Jackson, Hodges-Tomlinson broke up a pass from Matthew Stafford to Robinson in one-on-one drills and also made a third-down stop on Tyler Higbee during the team session.

“He’s a competitive guy. I thought he made a really nice play from an off technique on a slant route to the short field. What I like about him is he just continues to compete. He’s not afraid to come up and challenge guys. … He’s moved around a little bit. I thought you felt his presence today and he’s definitely a competitive guy that doesn’t back down from a challenge,” McVay said.

Earnest Brown IV standing out

Brown is trying to make a name for himself along the Rams’ defensive line after spending his rookie year in 2021 on the practice squad and getting limited opportunities last season. He’s gotten first-team reps and Aaron Donald has taken notice, complimenting the job he’s done in camp.

“Yeah, it is about the reps, obviously. He’s stepped in and got some starting time last year. So for me to be out here with him and get to work with him, and the first-team reps and getting some plays with him, he’s doing good, getting better,” Donald said.

Brycen Hopkins getting reps with the starters

Ryan Anderson of LAFB noted how well Hopkins has been playing at tight end this summer, resulting in him getting some first-team reps on offense. That’s great to see because the Rams need someone to step up alongside Higbee as the No. 2 tight end.

Brycen Hopkins has had a very solid training camp. So much so that he got reps with the first-team offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire