7 takeaways from Rams’ 3rd day of training camp

The Los Angeles Rams held an open practice session for fans on Saturday for the third day of training camp. Position battles continue to take place, and some players are catching the eye of fans and the coaching staff in hopes to secure a role on the roster.

There were a handful of storylines that took place on the third day of training camp, including the sudden retirement of Sony Michel and the passing game being the star of the show. With the Rams looking to improve each day, here are seven takeaways from the team’s third practice session.

Sony Michel retires

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before the start of training camp, the Rams reunited with Michel to provide experience and depth at the running back position. But on Saturday, Michel had a conversation with Sean McVay and shared that he intends to retire from the NFL.

Michel spent five seasons in the league and he was a key contributor for the Rams in 2021 when the team won the Super Bowl. The former first-round pick will now begin his career after football with two Super Bowl rings on his resume.

With Michel retiring, McVay revealed that the Rams will look to add another running back to the roster behind Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, and Ronnie Rivers. There are plenty of veterans still available in free agency like Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette, among others.

The Rams have a handful of players taking punt return reps

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Contributing on special teams is one way to earn a spot on the roster and the Rams have a handful of players returning punts in practice. There were five players in total that were returning punts on Saturday, including Tutu Atwell.

Atwell, Trammell, Nacua, Williams, Smith all working on punt return today. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 29, 2023

Besides Atwell, Austin Trammell, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Xavier Smith were all taking punt return reps. Williams is the only non-receiver returning punts in early practices, while guys like Trammell and Smith are looking to find ways to make the roster.

Brandon Powell, who operated as the kick and punt returner for the Rams in the last two seasons, signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Following Powell’s departure, the Rams are giving opportunities to a few different players in hopes to find their punt returner for the regular season.

Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson continue to impress

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson are seemingly locked into the top two spots at the wide receiver position, opening up a competition for the rest of the wideouts on the roster. Nacua and Demarcus Robinson are two names that continue to impress in practices, regardless of what quarterback they are catching passes from.

Nacua hauled in a touchdown from Stetson Bennett on Saturday and he’s seen a ton of action on offense early in training camp.

The rookie fifth-round pick could earn a role on offense with his versatility and he seemingly has a strong grasp of the offense. Robinson is also looking to see a role in the passing game with his ability to make plays down the field, which he’s flashed in practice this week.

Robinson has been impressive this week, between what he showed today and at the other practice open to media where he extended to make a leaping grab. https://t.co/iTO6ZNURUD — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 30, 2023

The TE position is getting thin

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

At the beginning of training camp earlier this week, the Rams placed Warren McClendon Jr. and Hunter Long on the PUP list. Along with Long, rookie Davis Allen wasn’t practicing on Saturday.

Don’t see TE Davis Allen on the field today. Rams TE depth suddenly a bit thin. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 30, 2023

With Long and Allen not practicing, the Rams only have Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins available at the tight end position. There’s a chance the Rams look to add at the position soon if Long and/or Hopkins are forced to miss a decent amount of time in training camp.

Stetson Bennett has turned heads so far

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams want Bennett to be the immediate backup to Matthew Stafford, and the first-year quarterback is making plays in practice. Even though early training camp practices favor the offense, Bennett has been connecting on deep passes with a few wide receivers.

Bennett has formed a strong connection with Nacua and Robinson thus far, and he ended practice with a touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson on Saturday.

Practice ends on a high note – Bennett midrange TD pass to Johnson. Appeared that Bennett was trying to find his preferred velocity on that distance throughout the day and right there it clicked. Been impressed with how steady these veteran WRs (Robinson and Johnson) have been. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 30, 2023

Stafford has been a full-go in practices, and his chemistry with Kupp and Jefferson has been positive. Meanwhile, Bennett has been doing all of the right things to earn the No. 2 spot behind Stafford and he’ll look to carry over his momentum from practices into the preseason.

Tre'Vius Hodges Tomlinson is making plays in the secondary

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cobie Durant is the only cornerback that seems locked into a starting spot at the position. Rookie Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is among the cornerbacks looking to compete for a starting role, and he made a play in practice on Saturday that caught the attention of people that were in attendance.

Tre Tomlinson stretches out his arm to break up a potential deep touchdown pass from Brett Rypien to Austin Trammell. Well-timed by Tomlinson — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 30, 2023

Hodges-Tomlinson was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft (likely due to his size) despite being a productive player in college. At his size, Hodges-Tomlinson figures to get snaps in the slot, and if he continues to make plays, he has a clear path to a role in the secondary.

Ahkello Witherspoon is dealing with a thumb injury

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Rams brought in Ahkello Witherspoon to give them size and experience at the cornerback position before training camp. Witherspoon recently underwent thumb surgery, though, he’ll be able to practice moving forward.

Ahkello Witherspoon hurt his thumb, had surgery and got some pins placed. He’ll still be able to practice, per McVay. Did not today. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 30, 2023

Upon joining the Rams, Witherspoon immediately became the biggest and most experienced cornerback on the roster. With that in mind, there’s a chance he starts on the outside at the cornerback position.

Even though Witherspoon wasn’t practicing on Saturday, the positive news is that his surgery won’t prevent him from practicing, and there isn’t a concern for his status ahead of Week 1.

