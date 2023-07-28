7 takeaways from Rams’ 2nd day of training camp

Before the Los Angeles Rams welcome fans to training camp on Saturday, they’re working on getting up to speed in practice, holding two sessions already this week. While the competition is heating up and players are making strong impressions on their coaches, there’s still a long way to go before the season starts.

On Day 2 of camp, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford showed there’s been no drop-off between the two of them since last season, and rookie Puka Nacua continues to look like a potential starter.

Here are seven takeaways from the Rams’ second practice.

Puka Nacua continues to impress

Nacua was a standout player in OTAs and minicamp earlier this year, impressing both his coaches and teammates with how quickly he grasped the Rams offense and the talent he showed on the field.

Well, he’s picked up right where he left off in training camp. He’s gotten work with the first-team offense as a rookie this offseason and is being challenged with a big workload, so the Rams are clearly confident he’s up to the task.

He did have a scare at the end of practice when he left on a cart, but it was just cramping, thankfully.

Rams being cautious with Van Jefferson already

Jefferson underwent two knee surgeries last year, which kept him out of the first half of the season. He was on the field for the Rams’ first practice of camp on Wednesday but the team held him out on Thursday, giving him a rest day.

It’s not unheard of to give a guy a rest day this early in camp, but the Rams clearly want to play it safe with their presumed No. 2 receiver this summer.

Cooper Kupp is running full speed

Kupp said after practice that he’s out there running full speed, just the second day he’s done so. That’s a great sign as he continues to recover from the ankle injury that sidelined him in the second half of last season. He wouldn’t say if he’s back to the speed he was playing at before the injury because it’s so early in camp, but he seems to be feeling good and getting back on the horse rather quickly.

“This is my second day running full speed, like competitive stuff. So there’s going to be things – as normal being at camp, things feel fast,” he said. “I feel like they’re just moving a little faster than you’re used to. But man, even just from the first day to second day, things definitely have started to be like, okay, now we’re back into the groove, seeing things and being able to react off them. So it’s going to be a process.”

Stafford-Kupp connection hasn’t missed a beat

Matthew Stafford and Kupp have had one of the best QB-WR connections in the NFL since 2021 and there’s no expected drop-off this year. Kupp indicated they’ve picked up where they left off from last season when they both got hurt, establishing some chemistry already this summer.

And though they’ve had a lot of success in the past, Kupp doesn’t want them to rest on their laurels and stop working as hard as they have.

“Yeah, you never get complacent with things, right? I mean, the worst thing you can do is get stagnant and just be like, ‘OK, well we’re good enough, you don’t have to practice it,’ which is going to happen, you know? It’s an ignorant and complacent mindset that I just want nothing to do with.”

Ahkello Witherspoon already catching Raheem Morris’ attention

Witherspoon brings great size to the Rams secondary at 6-foot-2, but he’s also an experienced cornerback who’s started throughout his career. It’s only the second day of training camp but the veteran corner seems to be fitting right in. According to team reporter Stu Jackson, Witherspoon nearly came up with a pick against the starting offense.

Morris was asked about what Witherspoon has shown thus far and he can see his comfort on defense already.

“Yeah, it’s really early, but I will say this,” Morris said. “What he’s brought so far that I’ve noticed right away is his calm, cool demeanor and his willingness to learn, his willingness to gather information and to be able to go out here and just to even practice within the short time that he’s been here, I think it’s just a credit to him. So, he’s brought that right now and it’s really early. He’s looked good, he’s done some really good things.”

Cam Akers’ added bulk is evident

Mike LaFleur is only in his first year with the Rams so he hadn’t gotten an up-close look at Akers before this season, but he couldn’t help noticing how strong the running back looks. Akers said he got his weight “way up” this offseason and the Rams’ offensive coordinator took notice.

And it’s obviously not bad weight that Akers put on. He looks stronger and more physical to LaFleur.

“Well, he is a big boy and whatever he did over these last 40 days, I want that diet and I want that workout program,” LaFleur said. “Because he came in and he had his tank top on that first day I was like, man, and he always looked good. I mean, he’s a guy that when you put the pads on, that’s when you really feel him. He’s taking every single day, every single meeting, every single practice extremely professional, extremely serious, but this guy wants to put the pads on and I know he’s ready to go.”

Quentin Lake came up with a pick

Lake is competing with Russ Yeast and the Rams’ other safeties for the starting spot next to Jordan Fuller and he helped himself on Thursday with an interception against Stetson Bennett. It’s unclear whether Lake was running with the starters or the second-team, but regardless, making plays in practice is how you earn playing time in games, so that’s a good sign for the second-year safety.

