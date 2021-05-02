7 takeaways from the Rams’ 2021 draft

The NFL draft tells us a lot about the Los Angeles Rams each year. The decisions they make and the positions they address give us a good feel for how they view not only certain groups, but specific players.

This year, there was a good mix of offense and defense, with no lack of surprising moves made throughout the weekend. With no offensive linemen drafted, it speaks great volumes about the players the Rams already have up front. With three pass catchers added, there could be an offensive philosophy shift coming.

Here are our seven biggest takeaways from the haul the Rams came away with in the 2021 NFL draft.

Rams like their options at center

There was no bigger surprise with the Rams coming out of the draft than their decision not to draft a single offensive lineman. Analysts and fans both expected them to at least take a starting-caliber center or guard, and possibly even an offensive tackle capable of replacing Andrew Whitworth in 2022 or 2023. The Rams did neither. It’s not as if they didn’t have chances to take an offensive lineman, either. There were countless options available in the second and third rounds, including top prospects such as Creed Humphrey, Quinn Meinerz and Jalen Mayfield. But the Rams put a bigger emphasis on the skill positions and defense instead. That may not hurt them all that much in 2021 if Austin Corbett, Brian Allen or Coleman Shelton can step up at center, but it could be an issue in 2022 with Whitworth possibly retiring, Corbett hitting free agency and Joe Noteboom’s contract expiring. It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see if it pays off for ‘em.

Athleticism was prioritized

The Rams skipped just about every pro day on the circuit this year, but it wasn’t just because of COVID-19 concerns. They didn’t see much value in sending scouts or coaches – which they would’ve been limited to three total at each pro day – to these workouts when they have their own ways of measuring a player’s speed and athleticism. The Rams use GPS data to determine how fast a player is, putting little value in 40-yard dash times. Les Snead said on Day 2 that “based on some of our measurements,” Tutu Atwell was one of the fastest players in the draft, if not the fastest. He’s an absolute burner with 4.32 speed, which shows up on tape. “Our nerds, as we call them, they were jacked about those first three (picks). They have their own ratings on analyzing those pro days and were freaks of nature,” Snead said on Saturday. Then as you move down the class, it’s clear the Rams put a lot of stock in measurables and athleticism. Based on Relative Athletic Scores, five of the Rams’ nine picks scored at least a 9.65 out of 10 based on their pre-draft testing. Ben Skowronek didn’t have a score because he didn’t test at his pro day, while Earnest Brown only scored a 4.7. Atwell and Ernest Jones scored 6.26 and 6.4, respectively, so the team’s first two picks weren’t even their best athletes. https://twitter.com/MathBomb/status/1388628505278263296

Big changes are coming to the offensive philosophy

To put it simply, Sean McVay was fed up with the way the Rams’ offense operated last season, and even in 2019. That showed in his comments last year, expressing frustration with the lack of big plays and downfield passing attack. It also showed with the Rams trading Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. Then in the draft, the Rams took not one, not two, but three pass-catchers. Atwell is obviously the big name as their second-round pick, giving Stafford an electric receiver who can stretch the field, take jet sweeps for big gains and rack up YAC (yards after the catch). Jacob Harris is listed as a tight end by the Rams but at 6-foot-5 with 4.39 speed, McVay can line him up pretty much anywhere. And then there’s Skowronek, who’s 6-foot-3 with good length but looks even better in contested situations than Josh Reynolds was. So when the Rams take the field this season, don’t expect the same dink-and-dunk offense to carry over from 2020. They’re going to take shots downfield, stress the defense with their five eligible receivers and mix up the personnel packages to find the best combinations. This should be an explosive group that strikes quickly with Stafford under center.

Defensive front depth is critical

The Rams lost Morgan Fox in free agency and traded Michael Brockers to the Lions, which thinned out the defensive line. Samson Ebukam also left as a free agent and joined the 49ers. But they addressed the trenches on defense by selecting Ernest Jones in the third, defensive linemen Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV in the fourth and fifth, as well as edge rusher Chris Garrett in Round 7. Jones gives the Rams another smart linebacker. Bobby Brown can rotate in with Sebastian Joseph-Day at nose tackle and also contribute at defensive end. Earnest Brown is another versatile defender who can play defensive end, outside linebacker and possibly even some 3-technique. Garrett gives the Rams another long edge rusher, putting him in the rotation with Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, none of whom are proven or guaranteed to start. So the Rams did well to bolster the defensive front and while it’s possible none of their draftees start as rookies, they give the Rams options at positions of need where there aren’t surefire starters.

There was a concerted effort to address special teams

New special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis should feel pretty good coming out of this draft because the Rams certainly didn’t ignore his unit. Atwell doesn’t have a ton of experience returning punts but his skill set fits well in that role. Jacob Harris has the size and speed to play on special teams, and Snead said he was “probably our No. 1-ranked special teamer in terms of coverage.” Then in Round 7, the Rams drafted two players who will contribute on special teams, too. Jake Funk is also highly athletic and Snead pointed out his ability to return kicks, “so that’s a good thing.” Skowronek was also highlighted as a special teams player by Snead, lauding his blocking ability, too. “So, you could project him being basically one of our better blockers on our team,” he said. The Rams’ special teams unit ranked 30th in the NFL based on Rick Gosselin’s annual poll, and there’s no doubt improving the group was a priority in this draft. “What we did know is we had identified some guys with our personnel staff and Joe DeCamillis, our new special teams coach, the guys that could come in and hey, like a Jacob Harris, like Mr. Funk and some of those guys and ‘Big Ben’ and things like that that could help on teams too,” Snead said.

Greg Gaines, David Long Jr. and the inside linebackers could be fighting for roster spots

Gaines has been a backup nose tackle for the last two years but he hasn’t had the biggest role as a former fourth-round pick. Long is a former third-round pick but also hasn’t contributed much in a crowded secondary. Micah Kiser was a starting inside linebacker last season but injuries derailed his campaign and he wasn’t able to return to full strength. All three players could be left on the outside looking in this year after the Rams took a nose tackle, cornerback and linebacker with three of their first four picks. The same can be said about Kenny Young and Troy Reeder, too. Bobby Brown III could push Gaines, being a 6-foot-4 and 321-pound defender capable of playing more than just nose tackle, thus providing great value. Robert Rochell is a highly athletic player who Snead already projects as the team’s fourth cornerback on paper now, though no one should be surprised if he becomes the third corner ahead of Long. And Ernest Jones’ pro comparison is Kiser, so he could be a replacement at inside linebacker, especially if the Rams go with Travin Howard as the No. 2 ILB. The draft always brings bad news for incumbent veterans, and these three could be battling for roster spots come August.

Andrew Whitworth’s heir might already be on the roster

The Rams have taken plenty of offensive tackles in the last few drafts. Joe Noteboom, David Edwards, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum. But they didn’t take one this year and that could be a sign that they feel Whitworth’s future replacement at left tackle is already on the roster in the form of one of those players. McVay even mentioned Chandler Brewer as a player “that we have a lot of excitement about that can play inside and outside.” The Rams love to cross-train their linemen and have their guys practice at multiple spots, thus making them more versatile. Expect a lot of that to continue in training camp and throughout the season this year when Whitworth gets his veteran days off. We could see Noteboom getting a lot of reps there as the team decides whether to extend him in 2022 as a potential successor to Whitworth. Evans is another candidate after playing left tackle in college. Even if the Rams did take a lineman, it would’ve been a redshirt year, Snead said. They’d rather have guys in the mix who have played NFL games, like Edwards, Noteboom and Evans have.

