7 Takeaways from the Oklahoma Sooners 2024 signing class

The Oklahoma Sooners have found success on the recruiting trail each of the three cycles Brent Venables has been in Norman. As they signed all 27 commitments on the first day of the early signing period, the Sooners locked up a third-consecutive top 10 recruiting class.

It was a great day for the Sooners on the recruiting trail. It was a stress-free morning as the Sooners had their class locked up by 11:30 a.m. CT.

Now they turn their attention to their remaining targets on the recruiting trail, namely Dominick McKinley, who isn’t expected to sign until the February National Signing Day.

But even if they don’t pull off that improbable flip, the Sooners have put together another really strong recruiting class with talent on both sides of the ball.

Here are some takeaways from the Sooners 2024 signing class.

No muss, no fuss

While the recruiting process can have its ups and downs, Oklahoma’s early signing period experience was without drama. Even as people tried to make Taylor Tatum’s later signing into something when it was really nothing, the Sooners signed all 27 of their players committed to the 2024 recruiting cycle.

As Power Five programs like Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, and Texas deal with early signing period flips, Brent Venables and his staff can rest assured that their crew is locked in.

Now, they can turn their attention to potentially adding to it before the next signing day.

Defense line the strength

There was a concerted effort by the coaching staff to land a killer defensive line class this cycle, and they did just that. There were high expectations, and Venables, Todd Bates, and Miguel Chavis fulfilled those expectations.

The Sooners signed five blue-chip defensive linemen headlined by five-star defensive tackle David Stone. In addition to Stone, the Sooners added four-star prospects Nigel Smith, Jayden Jackson, Danny Okoye, and Wyatt Gilmore.

Add those guys to the talented pieces already on campus and the Sooners defensive front is beginning to look like a Brent Venables defensive front.

Don't sleep on the offensive line additions

It’s easy to look at the stars and think the Sooners underwhelmed along the offensive line this cycle. Sure, they missed out on a couple of top targets, but the guys they landed as a part of this cycle have a lot going for them.

There’s some development that needs to happen, but the five guys they brought in don’t lack for size and physicality.

They have a couple of guys that could come in and compete for playing time right away, especially at guard. This is where Bill Bedenbaugh’s evaluations and ability to develop players will be put to the test.

Davon Mitchell is that dude

The Oklahoma Sooners brought one tight end in during the early signing period. And among Oklahoma’s signees, Mitchell has arguably the best chance to start or make a significant impact as a true freshman.

The learning curve for tight ends making the step from high school to college and college to the NFL is steep because they have to understand every aspect of the offense as they are key players in both the run and pass game.

The Sooners haven’t been shy about playing freshmen, but they’ve had to earn their playing time. Given the obvious need at tight end, will they throw Mitchell into the deep in and see if he can swim, or will they bring him along slowly, making him earn his snaps? Either way, the Sooners are getting one of the most dynamic players in the class at a position of need.

The future is incredibly bright at tight end.

Emmett Jones Finishes It

Yes, the Sooners had a decommitment in wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma, who rethought his options and landed with TCU. Still, Emmett Jones put together a fantastic recruiting class in 2024.

Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins, and K.J. Daniels mark his first recruiting class and it’s a group that has a ton of talent and speed.

Oklahoma’s wide receiver room was already stacked after the performance they had in 2023, but adding these four to that room makes it incredibly deep.

Jones has been one of the best recruiters in the country in the 2023 calendar year and he finished the 2024 recruiting cycle with a bang.

This staff can recruit

If you weren’t sure before the 2024 early signing period, you’re pretty sure now. Brent Venables and his coaching staff can recruit with the best of them.

Are they going to win every recruiting battle? No. No coaching staff does. But they’ve put the Sooners in a position to have recruiting battles with the top schools in the country, and they win their fair share.

Prospects are all in on the vision that Venables and his staff are selling, including creating a much better balance with an incredible defensive class.

Across the board, the Oklahoma Sooners have fantastic recruiters. They’ve proven it through their first three cycles in Norman, but they did it again in the 2024 cycle. This is their third straight top 10 class and there’s no reason to expect it not to be in the top 10 again in 2025.

It’ll be years before we’re able to look back on this recruiting class and offer a clear evaluation, but if you were going to grade what Oklahoma has done to this point, they’d get a solid A.

No Visit Policy Paying Dividends

As major college programs are ceding players during the early signing period, the Oklahoma Sooners batted 1.000. Every one of their guys that were committed heading into December signed with the Sooners.

Brent Venables took a lot of heat for his policy that discourages prospects from taking visits after making a commitment.

It’s clear that this is working for Venables and his staff. Does it mean that they may not get some of the commitments they want? Sure, but they also get committed players coming to Norman.

