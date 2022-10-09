7 takeaways from the first half as Eagles hold a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals

The Eagles weren’t as dominant in the second quarter, but they did exit Stadium Farm Stadium with a 14-10 first-half lead.

Dallas Goedert had six catches for 48 yards in the first half. At the same time, the Philadelphia offensive line was gashed by injury, having entered the game with Jordan Mailata already dealing with a shoulder injury.

On defense, the Eagles pass defense was susceptible to the Cardinals’ quick passing game.

Star wide receiver Marquise Brown kept Arizona close with a productive first half against the Philadelphia secondary.

Here are seven takeaways from the 14-10 first half.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts did it all in the first half, going 15 of 22 passing for 140 yards.

Hurts had ten carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns as a runner.

Kyler Murray

Murray completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the first half.

Eagles injury woes

Philadelphia was already without Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard along the offensive line.

On Sunday, Landon Dickerson left with a leg injury, and star center Jason Kelce was also forced to exit with an injury.

Kelce would eventually return, but the Eagles’ injury situation is something to watch with Dallas looming.

Eagles gashed in running game

James Conner has nine carries for 55 yards, and Philadelphia allowed 60 yards on the ground as Arizona kept the Eagles’ defense off balance.

Marquise Brown

Brown headed to Arizona for first-half performances like today.

The former Ravens star has five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles’ defense.

Zach Ertz

Ertz had four catches for 30 yards on seven targets in the first half against his former team.

Random notes

T.J. Edwards has been one of Philadelphia’s best defenders this season, but his first half in Arizona can only be described as poor. Edwards had four tackles but missed a handful more and looked out of place on several significant gains for Arizona.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has six first-half tackles, an interception, a tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

The Eagles’ second-quarter domination ended on Sunday as the Cardinals outscored the Birds 10-7.

