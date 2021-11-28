7 takeaways from the first half as Eagles trail the Giants 3-0

The Eagles entered Sunday’s matchup against the Giants with momentum after winning two-straight ball games but looked brutal in the first half at MetLife Stadium.

Trailing 3-0 at the half, Jalen Hurts committed two first-half turnovers and the Philadelphia running game was stifled as Nick Sirianni looked confused at times in regard to his play selections.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half of the action.

1. Jalen Hurts was brutal

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On a day where some around the league were talking about Hurts being the future in Philadelphia, Hurts was brutal in the first against the Giants scrappy defense.

Hurts was 8 of 15 passing, for 73 yards and 2 costly interceptions to close the half.

2. Jason Kelce suffers knee injury

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kelce had started his 116th straight game for the Eagles but had to exit with a knee injury and was questionable to return.

3. Eagles forgot about Boston Scott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Nicknamed the Giants Killer, Scott had 4 total carries for 17-yards and 1 target in the passing game.

4. Eagles defense was solid

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones was 8-14 for 94-yards in the first half and the Eagles did a good job of preventing the big play in the passing game. The Eagles held Saquon Barkley to 31-yards on 6 carries.

5. Dallas Goedert forgotten star

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles star tight end only had 2 total targets through the first half of play and 1 catch for no gain.

6. Jordan Howard sorely missed

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The physical running back was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup and Philadelphia looked absolutely lackluster on the ground against the Giants defensive front.

7. Jonathan Gannon's defense

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the Giants on a short week and adjusting their passing offense under Freddie Kitchens, Jonathan Gannon seemed to return to his passive play-calling approach on defense.

