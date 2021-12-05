7 takeaways from first half as the Eagles lead Jets 24-18 behind Minshew’s hot start

The Eagles started a different quarterback against the Jets and it resulted in offensive fireworks throughout the first half.

Gardner Minshew got the nod in place of an injured Jalen Hurts and the results were a near-perfect first half of passing, as Philadelphia raced out to a 24-18 first-half lead.

Here are 7 key takeaways from the first half.

1. Minshew was outstanding

A fully capable passer when protected, and a guy who can go on basketball-style spurts from the pocket, Minshew was 14-15 passing, for 188-yards, and two touchdowns.

Minshew’s 158.3 QBR was near perfect as well.

Minshew averaged 12-yards per completion and spread the ball around to five receivers.

2. Dallas Goedert explosion

Speaking of Minshew spreading the ball around, no one player benefited more from the new face than tight end Dallas Goedert.

During an explosive first quarter and efficient first half, Goedert logged all five of his targets, for 98-yards and two first-half touchdowns.

It’s a drastic change from a Week 12 loss to the Giants, in which Goedert had 1 catch on 3 total targets.

3. Zach Wilson impressive

Playing against the Eagles passive defense, Wilson was equally impressive, going 12-14 passing, for 108-yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Wilson finished the first half with a 138.4 passing rating in his own right, carving up the Eagles’ secondary.

4. Eagles defense shaky

A week after impressing against the Giants, Philadelphia has returned to a passive approach on defense and it’s backfired early on. Zach Wilson has two first-half touchdown passes, while Tevin Coleman is averaging almost 6-yards per carrying and 8 touches.

Elijah Moore made several big plays, including a first-half touchdown.

5. Miles Sanders touches

A week after only getting 9 carries in a loss to the Giants, Sanders has 10 carries for 43-yards and 1 reception on 1 target. We’ll see if Nick Sirianni gets Sanders even more involved in the second half.

6. Injury news

Jalen Hurts gets another week to rest with Philadelphia heading towards a bye. Boston Scott was active but has yet to take a snap, while Patrick Johnson and Steven Nelson are both questionable to return.

7. Random notes

Kenneth Gainwell has resurfaced, carrying the ball 3 times for 22 and a touchdown, while also catching 5 passes for 33-yards.

Quez Watkins is on the board with 2 catches for 32-yards, while DeVonta Smith only has 1 catch.

C.J. Mosley and T.J. Edwards lead their respective teams in tackles with 9 per middle linebacker.

