7 takeaways from the first-half as Eagles hold a 21-10 lead over Steelers

The Eagles shook off a slow start and scored 14 second-quarter points to take a 21-10 lead over the Steelers into the half.

A.J. Brown stole the show in the first half, logging five catches for 113 dazzling yards and three touchdowns in a career-defining showing.

On defense, Philadelphia held Najee Harris to two yards on five carries and held Pittsburgh to under 94 yards passing in the process.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is 15-22, passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Hurts has a 134.7 QBR in the first half.

Kenny Pickett

.

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6

The rookie from the Jersey Shore is 12 of 18 passing for 94 yards and zero touchdowns while looking like the franchise’s future at quarterback.

Rushing attack

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) drops back to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Both quarterbacks currently lead their teams in rushing.

Hurts has two carries for 10 yards, while Pickett has six carries for 29 yards.

A.J. Brown dominant

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has five catches for 113 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant first half.

Robert Quinn

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn saw a handful of snaps in the first half with the Eagles’ second unit and played a part in Haason Reddick logging another sack.

Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reddick logged another sack, raising his total on the year to 5.5 while logging two tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defended in the first half.

Random notes

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis suffered a nasty-looking foot injury in the first half and had to be carted off.

Jordan Davis is OUT with an ankle injury. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire