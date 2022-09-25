7 takeaways from first half as Eagles are dominating Commanders 24-0

The Eagles have been harping on pressuring the opposing quarterbacks, and on Sunday, Carson Wentz was on the receiving end of months of frustration. Facing the former No. 2 overall pick, Philadelphia logged six sacks in the first half for the third time since 1991.

The 6.0+ sacks with 2+ forced fumbles during the first two quarters was something the Eagles have never done during that span.

Jalen Hurts is 18-27 for 279 yards passing and three touchdowns in the first half.

Eagles adjusted by playing DIME

With the Eagles looking to pressure Carson Wentz and contain their three pass catchers, Jonathan Gannon played a dime defense on critical downs, putting Haason Reddick at defensive end, adding six defensive backs, and putting Kyzir White at middle linebacker.

The Birds dropped Carson Wentz on one of the dime looks.

Eagles make history

Philadelphia has a long history of sacking the opposing quarterbacks, but they hadn’t logged four sacks in a quarter since 1994.

This is the first time the @Eagles have recorded 4.0+ sacks in the first quarter of a game since at least 1994. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) September 25, 2022

Fletcher Cox is back

Cox has 1.5 sacks on the day and three sacks thus far on the season.

Fletcher Cox my God. pic.twitter.com/Hu7bTgsNTb — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 25, 2022

The Eagles have six in the first half.

Benjamin St-Juste was an upgrade over Williams Jackson

Washington starting cornerback William Jackson was ruled out on Sunday and replaced by

St-Juste now has three passes defended on third down and one tackle on the afternoon.

Haason Reddick sighting

After two questionable performances, Reddick has been active in the first half against the Commanders.

The pass-rushing linebacker has three tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hit in an active first half.

DeVonta Smith makes things look easy

Smith has 156 yards receiving in the first half, including this fantastic sideline catch for 45 yards.

Since entering the league last season, DeVonta Smith has 200 receiving yards on boundary targets (within two yards of the sideline), 2nd-most in the NFL in that span behind only Stefon Diggs (209).#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 25, 2022

Random Notes

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was 3 of 10 for 24 yards (Washington has -16 net yards passing), sacked seven times, and two fumbles (1 lost), as the Philadelphia defense wrecks havoc up front.

Four Eagles have more than three catches in the game, and six total Birds have a catch.

Washington had 50 total yards in the first half.

