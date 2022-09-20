7 takeaways from first half as Eagles lead Vikings 24-7 on Monday Night Football

The Eagles entered Monday night with something to prove, and they jumped out to a 24-7 halftime lead behind three total touchdowns from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts went almost 11 straight completions without a misstep, and Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead behind a near-perfect blend of running, passing, and RPO game from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The Eagles got DeVonta Smith involved early, and he finished the first half with four catches. At the same time, Darius Slay had early success against Justin Jefferson in his first visit to Philadelphia.

Here are seven takeaways from an impressive first half for Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts perfect as perfect can be

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores on a 26-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On a national stage with Howie Roseman watching, Hurts is just 17-20 for 251 yards passing and one touchdown.

As a rusher, Hurts has seven carries for 50-yards and two touchdowns, as Philadelphia is dominating Minnesota early on.

Shane Steichen perfect run pass ratio

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs out of the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has 20 passing attempts in the first half and 19 runs while utilizing an almost six-minute drive on the first series.

Limit Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards, left, and cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Minnesota’s star wide receiver had three catches for 24 yards in the first half as Jonathan Gannon schemed to prevent big plays on the outside.

Story continues

DeVonta Smith is back

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Smith had five catches for 64 yards on five targets in the first half.

Big play Quez

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) catches a 53 yard touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins said he’d be patient, and it paid off to the tune of a 53-yard bomb from Jalen Hurts for a touchdown.

Jonathan Gannon answered the call

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mixing some man with the zone, Gannon limited the Vikings in the first half to under 200 yards of total offense while preventing the big plays from Week 1.

Random Notes

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball against Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook was held to under 20 yards rushing in the first half.

Harrison Smith had nine total tackles in the first half for Minnesota.

Hurts spread the ball around to four different receivers on the opening drive.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire