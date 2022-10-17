7 takeaways from the first half as Eagles hold a 20-3 lead over Cowboys

The Eagles held Dallas to less than 100 yards of total offense in the first half, and Jonathan Gannon’s defense was dominant as Philadelphia jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush was 5-16, passing for 36 yards and two interceptions in the first half as the Eagles harassed the veteran quarterback into his worst half of football this season.

On the ground, Tony Pollard had five carries for 22 yards, while Ezekiel Elliott carried the football four times for 15 yards.

Here are seven takeaways from the first half.

Darius Slay still elite

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Slay has a new podcast looming, and he logged his third interception of the season and gifted the football to Meek Mill.

Darius Slay now has 3 INTs this season, tying his total from a year ago. It also ties for his most in a season since posting a career-high 8 INTs in 2017. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 17, 2022

Jake Elliott is back

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Elliott may go down as the best in the Eagles’ history.

Jake Elliott is now tied with David Akers (1999-2010) for the most 50+ yard FGs (16) in #Eagles history (including playoffs). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 17, 2022

Jalen Hurts efficient

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts was 11 of 17 for 111 yards and one passing touchdown as he answered the call from DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Eagles star has been steady in the pocket, even changing a few plays at the line.

Story continues

Eagles dominant in 2nd quarter

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ 112 points in the second quarter this season are more than the total points of 11 teams this season — including the Rams and the Packers.

Micah Parsons



Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Dallas Cowboys Sept 18 2543

The Eagles made Parsons play linebacker, and he finished the first half with five tackles, and one pass defended, with no pressures.

Eagles WR corps

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brown and Smith combined for eight catches and 82 yards with one touchdown against Stefon Diggs and company.

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday’s second half with a concussion and hasn’t allowed a sack in two years.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire